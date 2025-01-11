Anderson, Nedd, Lovell hit form as first Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match bowls

-Opportunity for players to impress selectors ahead of Four-Day Championship

Kaieteur Sports- A number of key players including Kevlon Anderson, Ashmead Nedd, Thaddeus Lovell and a few youngsters had a solid opening few days to the first Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match, ahead of the 2025/26 CWI Regional Four-Day Championship, which gets under from January 29 across the Caribbean.

The first game, a Day/Night clash at Providence bowled off on Thursday afternoon, with games being primarily used to evaluate the form of key players, as well as assessing possible new talent given the bit of star-power lost to international cricket.

Mainstay players in wicket-keeper Kemol Savory and opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul led two teams into battle with a number of players vying for any spots available in Eagles final squad.

Eagles middle-order batsman and senior player Anderson, who has led the franchise before, warmed up with a composed 69 as he carried the Chanderpaul XI to 230 all out after 63 odd overs.

Dynamic all-rounder Jonathan Van Lange, who has led Guyana at the national youth levels, hit an aggressive 41 while another youth star in Shamar Yearwood gave a good account with 30 while the skipper had 24.

Guyana youth all-rounder in pacer Thaddeus Lovell, made a strong case for a possible senior nod with the ball, by bagging impressive figures 5-45 as he led the Savory XI’s bowling.

Harpy Eagles players, Ashmead Nedd who spun his way into the senior setup last season and young speedster, Isai Thorne both returned 2 wickets each as they supported Lovell.

Most of the second batting innings will revolve around the capability of the Savory XI’s batsmen, who will have a good opportunity to showcase their patience with the bat while giving other key and potential batters ample time to find form.

Friday’s day 2 should be used as batting practice for the likes of Savory and company, while Eagles players like Nial Smith, Matthew Nandu, Raymond Perez and others will have similar opportunities to get themselves going.

The first match will end on Sunday as the Eagles shift focus to the final practice match,

a day game; starting next week ahead of their first of four home games in Guyana, with the Barbados Pride being their first assignment.

