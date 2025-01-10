We gat new signs fuh tell we how fast we going but none to tell we where we going!

Kaieteur News- A man was driving through a back road in Guyana, speeding like he own the place, when a police officer stop he. The officer seh, “Bossman, I clock you doing 80 miles per hour.”

The driver smile slick-slick and seh, “Officer, yuh radar gun need fixing, man. I had this car steady at 60 using my cruise control.”

Before the officer could answer, the man lil daughter, who was in the back seat playing with her tablet, chirp up, “Daddy, yuh know this car don’t even have cruise control!”

The officer start writing the ticket, and the man lean over and growl, “Lil girl, hush yuh mouth nah!”

The lil girl just giggle and seh, “Daddy, yuh lucky the noise yuh radar detector mek save yuh, or yuh woulda been going faster!”

The officer stop and look up, “Radar detector? Illegal in these parts!” He start writing another ticket. The man turn back and whisper fierce, “If yuh don’t stop talking, yuh ain’t getting no ice cream!”

The officer peep in the car again and seh, “And I notice yuh ain’t got on yuh seat belt. That’s another fine.” The man quick-quick seh, “Officer, I had it on, but I tek it off to reach for me licence.”

The lil girl didn’t even look up this time. She seh sweet-sweet, “Daddy, stop lying nah. Yuh don’t wear seat belt. Mommy always telling yuh put it on.”

The officer start writing the third ticket, and the man was vex now. He bawl, “Yuh don’t know when to stop talking?!”

The officer bend down and ask the lil girl, “Does yuh daddy always talk to yuh like this?”

She blink innocent and seh, “Nah, Uncle Officer, only when he drink too much Guinness.”

Talk half. Leff half

