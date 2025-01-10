PSC meets Jagdeo, others on upcoming elections

Kaieteur News- The Private Sector Commission (PSC) on Wednesday, met with officials of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), to deliberate on key issues related to the upcoming General and Regional Elections in 2025.

The meeting, held at the PSC Boardroom, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to supporting a free, fair, transparent, and timely electoral process, integral to Guyana’s democratic integrity and socio-economic stability, the PSC said in a press release.

General Secretary of the PPP, Bharrat Jagdeo provided an in-depth overview of the amendments made by his government to the Representation of the People Act in 2022. These amendments, introduced in the wake of lessons learned during the 2020 elections, were designed to strengthen the electoral process and safeguard against potential discrepancies. The revisions include provisions to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency, underscoring the government’s commitment to upholding democratic principles.

The PSC said it recognises the critical importance of these amendments in fortifying the electoral framework and fostering public confidence in the process. “As an impartial advocate for electoral integrity, the PSC emphasised the necessity for robust implementation of these provisions by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and other stakeholders,” the release added.

The meeting also delved into several measures currently being discussed in the public domain, including the introduction of biometric verification, the installation of cameras at polling stations, and calls from the opposition for a revised and “sanitised” voters’ list. Jagdeo underscored that while these proposals aim to enhance the electoral process, certain aspects are either unconstitutional or impractical for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to implement within the timeframe required for the 2025 elections. Jagdeo emphasized that the PSC said the need for solutions that comply with constitutional provisions and operational feasibility to ensure the integrity of the elections without compromising the established timelines.

“The Private Sector Commission reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding Guyana’s democratic process. Free, fair, and transparent elections are pivotal to the nation’s stability, economic progress, and the preservation of citizens’ constitutional rights. The PSC stands ready to engage with all stakeholders to ensure the integrity and inclusivity of the electoral process. The Commission calls on GECOM, political parties, civil society and the international community to uphold their responsibilities in fostering a secure and credible electoral environment. The PSC remains resolute in its efforts to facilitate dialogue and provide support that ensures the election accurately represents the people’s will.”

(Officials of the Private Sector Commission and PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo following their meeting)