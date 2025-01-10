Guyana has made remarkable progress under President Ali, PM Phillips and VP Jagdeo

Dear Editor,

It can be said that Guyana and its citizens have ended the year with a positive outlook for future developmental projects throughout the ten regions and the numerous villages and districts within the country.

Such massive development projects including the construction of new roads, bridges, schools, bur most importantly, the installation of new and larger pump stations which are meant to prevent or reduce flooding of cash crops, rice lands and properties. To his credit, these massive developments could not have been achieved without his skilful, stout, brave and ingenious leadership of President Dr. Ali, which is second to none in Guyana, the Caribbean, Latin America and elsewhere.

In his New Year’s message to the nation, His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali not only acknowledged the success of these developmental projects, but he also outlined his government’s plan to invest billions of dollars in 2025 in the construction of houses, roads and bridges not to mention in human development.

Against this backdrop, and in an impromptu visit to Region Ten in Linden, President Dr. Ali reiterated that since he took office in 2020, his government has invested almost $6 billion in housing in the various communities in Linden, and promised that such large-scale investment will continue in the region in 2025 and beyond.

The President told the residents of Linden that during the last four and a half years, a whopping $96 billion was expended to enhance and modernize the region’s infrastructure, which includes the Linden to Mabura Road and the Linden Soesdyke highway, among others. It is true that President Dr. Ali’s government has invested more in the Linden communities than any other government in the history of Guyana.

Guyana’s head of state, Dr. Ali, highlighted several transformational projects and initiatives that are expected to complete in 2025. Among them are the gas-to-energy project, the new Demerara River Bridge, six new regional hospitals and two state-of-the-art nursing schools, the construction of a new ultramodern bridge across the Berbice River, the Wismar Bridge, the widening of the Corentyne Highway, and the building of the Corentyne River Bridge between Guyana and Suriname – which is a joint venture between the two countries. These ongoing projects will boost the country’s development, improve its image and the lives of the people and move it from a Third World (Global South) status to a First World (Global North) nation.

More pointedly, President Dr. Ali in his new year’s message promised more opportunities and a more unified and inclusive Guyanese society which forms the basis for his “One Guyana Initiative.” The president noted that one such prospect is democratic renewal through free and fair elections and that each citizen has the power to shape the future of Guyana’s democracy in 2025.

According to the President, democracy is the foundation for a just, impartial and inclusive society and it must be protected by all, regardless of political persuasion, ethnicity or religious beliefs. He did not minced words when he candidly and explicitly called on all the leaders-political, religious and social-to be true to themselves and embrace and affirm their commitment to free and fair elections and a vibrant democratic process to show the world that Guyana’s democracy is not only resilient but also durable and eternal.

Despite the high cost of living during the last two years, Guyana has made remarkable progress under the outstanding, judicious and clever leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, who did not yield to the enormous pressures both from in and out of the country. Simply put, they stood their ground.

Sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose

