Latest update January 10th, 2025 5:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ganja seized in police raid at Mahdia Arcade

Jan 10, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A police raid at the Mahdia Arcade in Region 8, on Wednesday, led to the discovery of 66 grams of marijuana.

According to the Police, the operation was conducted around 11:00 hrs by Detective Inspector Seetaram, along with two other officers, as part of an ongoing effort to target illegal firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.

66 grams of marijuana found during a Police raid

While no illegal items were found on individuals who were searched during the operation, the investigation continued. Inspector Seetaram later discovered a black plastic bag containing the suspected cannabis hidden beneath a black water tank.

The substance was photographed and transported to the station, where it was weighed, confirming the amount at 66 grams. Investigations are still ongoing.

(Ganja seized in police raid at Mahdia Arcade)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

CWI’s Shallow, Bascombe circumspect amid two-tier Test system debate

CWI’s Shallow, Bascombe circumspect amid two-tier Test system

Jan 10, 2025

SportsMax – While arguing that news of a pending proposal to introduce a two-tier Test cricket system could merely be a rumour, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow pointed...
Read More
Guyana to play Suriname, Grenada in “Nations Cup” b/ball tournament

Guyana to play Suriname, Grenada in “Nations...

Jan 10, 2025

Guyana Football Federation announces opening of 2025/2026 mid-season transfer window

Guyana Football Federation announces opening of...

Jan 10, 2025

West Indies unveil powerful 17-man squad for O50s World Cup in Sri Lanka 

West Indies unveil powerful 17-man squad for O50s...

Jan 10, 2025

Seven Regional Champions to vie for direct promotion single spot in Elite League Season Seven

Seven Regional Champions to vie for direct...

Jan 09, 2025

Kennard Memorial Turf Club expresses sincere gratitude

Kennard Memorial Turf Club expresses sincere...

Jan 09, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]