Latest update January 10th, 2025 5:00 AM
Jan 10, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A police raid at the Mahdia Arcade in Region 8, on Wednesday, led to the discovery of 66 grams of marijuana.
According to the Police, the operation was conducted around 11:00 hrs by Detective Inspector Seetaram, along with two other officers, as part of an ongoing effort to target illegal firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.
While no illegal items were found on individuals who were searched during the operation, the investigation continued. Inspector Seetaram later discovered a black plastic bag containing the suspected cannabis hidden beneath a black water tank.
The substance was photographed and transported to the station, where it was weighed, confirming the amount at 66 grams. Investigations are still ongoing.
(Ganja seized in police raid at Mahdia Arcade)
Jan 10, 2025
Jan 10, 2025
Jan 10, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
