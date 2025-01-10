Latest update January 10th, 2025 5:00 AM

Chinese man missing after falling off new harbour bridge

Jan 10, 2025

Kaieteur News- A Chinese national, up to press time, is still missing after he reportedly fell into the Demerara River on Wednesday night while works were ongoing at the site of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The worker is employed with China Railway Construction Corporation (International).

In a statement issued to the press, the Ministry of Public Works said that the accident took place around 20:20hrs during rigging operations at Pier 34 (P34) on the Demerara River.

“The incident occurred while offloading materials from a barge,” the Ministry said.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn  and some members of the Coast Guard during the search operation.

After falling overboard, the worker was quickly carried downstream by the swift  current. An immediate search and rescue operation was initiated by the company’s emergency response team, with assistance from the Coast Guard and police units on night patrol in the area, the Ministry reported.

“Despite extensive efforts throughout the night, including the deployment of a diver, the worker has not been located,” the Ministry said while assuring that the search will continue until he is found.  The Ministry said too, “The contractor is fully cooperating with local authorities and an investigation has been launched by the Occupational Health and Safety Department of the Ministry of Labour to fully investigate the incident.”

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, also visited the New Demerara River Bridge project on Thursday and participated in the search efforts. In another statement sent out to the press, his Ministry said that it is committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

