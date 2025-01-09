Women in court after fight over lover

Kaieteur News- A 21-year-old woman appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of assaulting another woman who was seen with her spouse and the father of her children outside her home.

Javshana Gonsalves, a mother of two young children aged three and one, is accused of assaulting Alicia Myers at Gonsalves’ home on Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown, on November 12, 2024. Gonsalves pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to her by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

When asked by the Magistrate to explain her actions, Gonsalves shared her side of the story. She explained that she lives with her partner of seven years and their two children at the address in question. According to Gonsalves, Myers, who also claims to have a relationship with her partner, arrived at her home and knocked on the gate, calling for him.

“I thought she was very disrespectful,” Gonsalves told the court.

However, Myers, who appeared virtually, provided a different account. She explained that she had come to return a toolbox to Gonsalves’ partner. “I called for him, he didn’t answer because he was sleeping, so I went outside and shouted for him. A few minutes later, he came out to me, and we sat in the car and spoke a bit,” Myers stated.

Myers continued, saying that soon after, Gonsalves was seen approaching the car, picking up a piece of wood, and allegedly punching her in the face. During the proceedings, the Magistrate asked Gonsalves whether she was still in a relationship with the man, to which Gonsalves responded in the affirmative, saying, “We have been together for seven years.”

However, Myers complicated the situation further, stating that she too has a relationship with the man. Magistrate McGusty questioned Gonsalves about her actions, stressing that such behaviour could have resulted in her being separated from her children. Acknowledging Gonsalves’ frustration, the Magistrate advised her to handle conflicts in a more mature way.

“Because of the tender ages of your children, I will not place you in custody. You need to learn how to control your temper,” Magistrate McGusty told Gonsalves. Gonsalves was fined $20,000, with the stipulation that failure to pay would result in one month in prison. Additionally, she was placed on a bond to keep the peace for 12 months. The magistrate also offered some advice for both women. “I think you both need to speak with this gentleman,” she added, suggesting that they confront the man involved in the situation.

