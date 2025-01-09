(Woman dies while relaxing in car with boyfriend)

Latest update January 9th, 2025 4:06 AM

Jan 09, 2025 News

Dead Tiffianna Stewart.

Kaieteur News-  Police are investigating the death of a woman who died after falling ill while relaxing in a car at Linden, Region 10.

The dead woman is identified as 32-year-old Tiffianna Stewart of Wismar Linden.

Police said that she was with her boyfriend relaxing in a car when she suddenly started coughing. Blood was seen coming from her mouth and she subsequently fell unconscious. Stewart was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police has since learnt that the woman was living with a heart condition and would sometimes have trouble breathing properly.

