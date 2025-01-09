Latest update January 9th, 2025 4:10 AM

Upgrades to Meadow Bank Wharf bring hope to Guyana’s Fishing Community

Jan 09, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

The Meadow Bank Wharf in Georgetown, Guyana, is getting a much-needed facelift, with major upgrades aimed at improving conditions for fisherfolk and fish vendors. With about $150 million already invested, the project is 80% complete and is set to finish by January 2025.

Key improvements include resurfacing the tarmac, building a new shed and stalls for vendors, and adding modern amenities like a sanitary block and concrete drains to prevent flooding. Enhanced lighting and a police outpost are also being installed to ensure better security and safety for everyone working there. Fisherfolk are ecstatic about this new development and these upgrades are a game-changer for the local fishing community. Fisherfolk and vendors will now have a cleaner, safer, and more organized space to work, making their jobs a little easier and their businesses more efficient. This initiative shows the government’s dedication to supporting one of Guyana’s oldest industries, which plays a vital role in the country’s economy.

As the project nears completion, the fishing community looks forward to reaping the benefits of a wharf that better meets their needs and helps them thrive.

Regards

Annette Lynch

Seven Regional Champions to vie for direct promotion single spot in Elite League Season Seven

Jan 09, 2025

Kennard Memorial Turf Club expresses sincere gratitude

Jan 09, 2025

Canada-based Guyanese Umpire Suresh Budhoo excited to officiate at upcoming IMC Over-50 World Cup in Sri Lanka

Jan 09, 2025

Anil Beharry Real Estate and Related Services contributes to CWC Bomb Squad award ceremony

Jan 09, 2025

Alarm in West Indies over radical two-division plan for Test cricket

Jan 08, 2025

After 18 years hiatus, West Indies arrive in Pakistan for Test series

Jan 08, 2025

