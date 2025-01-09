Latest update January 9th, 2025 4:10 AM
Jan 09, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
The Meadow Bank Wharf in Georgetown, Guyana, is getting a much-needed facelift, with major upgrades aimed at improving conditions for fisherfolk and fish vendors. With about $150 million already invested, the project is 80% complete and is set to finish by January 2025.
Key improvements include resurfacing the tarmac, building a new shed and stalls for vendors, and adding modern amenities like a sanitary block and concrete drains to prevent flooding. Enhanced lighting and a police outpost are also being installed to ensure better security and safety for everyone working there. Fisherfolk are ecstatic about this new development and these upgrades are a game-changer for the local fishing community. Fisherfolk and vendors will now have a cleaner, safer, and more organized space to work, making their jobs a little easier and their businesses more efficient. This initiative shows the government’s dedication to supporting one of Guyana’s oldest industries, which plays a vital role in the country’s economy.
As the project nears completion, the fishing community looks forward to reaping the benefits of a wharf that better meets their needs and helps them thrive.
Regards
Annette Lynch
(Upgrades to Meadow Bank Wharf bring hope to Guyana’s Fishing Community)
Jan 09, 2025Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is set to commence the highly anticipated Elite League Qualification Playoffs on Saturday, January 11, 2025. This knockout-style...
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 08, 2025
Jan 08, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Bharrat Jagdeo’s proclamation of his party’s approach to reducing income inequality... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]