Upgrades to Meadow Bank Wharf bring hope to Guyana’s Fishing Community

Dear Editor,

The Meadow Bank Wharf in Georgetown, Guyana, is getting a much-needed facelift, with major upgrades aimed at improving conditions for fisherfolk and fish vendors. With about $150 million already invested, the project is 80% complete and is set to finish by January 2025.

Key improvements include resurfacing the tarmac, building a new shed and stalls for vendors, and adding modern amenities like a sanitary block and concrete drains to prevent flooding. Enhanced lighting and a police outpost are also being installed to ensure better security and safety for everyone working there. Fisherfolk are ecstatic about this new development and these upgrades are a game-changer for the local fishing community. Fisherfolk and vendors will now have a cleaner, safer, and more organized space to work, making their jobs a little easier and their businesses more efficient. This initiative shows the government’s dedication to supporting one of Guyana’s oldest industries, which plays a vital role in the country’s economy.

As the project nears completion, the fishing community looks forward to reaping the benefits of a wharf that better meets their needs and helps them thrive.

Regards

Annette Lynch

