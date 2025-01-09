Speed meters being introduced as part of new E-ticketing system

Kaieteur News- New speed clocks are being installed across the major highways in the country as part of efforts to introduce an E-ticketing system, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall SC said on Tuesday.

He was at the time speaking during an episode of his Facebook commentary, ‘Issues in the News.’ According to the AG, work is ongoing to ensure the system is operational soon.

“If you look along there are devices along the highway that are placed there to record the speed of your vehicles and that is being implemented across the major highways of this country. That is part of the E-Ticketing system which we will launch very shortly,” he disclosed.

Speaking of the progress made in bringing the system on stream, Nandlall explained that “The contractor, the technical person and our legal advisors at the Attorney General Chambers are working together to ensure that our laws are complied with. To ensure that the technological mechanisms are in place and to ensure also that the legal machinery is in place. So that when the tickets are generated they are done so efficiently, they are done so legally and the due process is observed.”

“It’s a complex exercise because we are moving a process that is manual and paper-driven to one that is completely electronic we have already passed amendments to the road traffic act and we now have to build out machinery that will support them.”

He added, “The other part of it is a paper system that allows for you to pay electronically…We will have to do more public education on the system just before it becomes operational.”

Last year, amendments were made to the Traffic the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act to bring about the utilisation of 24-hour surveillance cameras on major roadways into law, aims to help police identify drivers who violate speed limits and refuse to wear seatbelts while driving.

The road intelligent camera system will be fitted onto traffic lights to support the implementation of this new law. The system will be managed by the Guyana Police Force.

Championing the passage of the bill, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn underscored that this type of legislation is necessary as Guyana continues to see transformational development.

The minister also pointed out that over the past few years; there have been hundreds of deaths owing to road accidents. “We have noticed generally…the growth and development of our country. Along with this growth and development, along with the investment in our roads [and] an increase in vehicles on the road, we still struggle with road traffic accidents and deaths,” he posited. The new laws are expected to play a critical role in acting as a deterrent to speeding and the violation of other traffic laws.

