Sod turned for $1.2B Kaneville Secondary School

Kaieteur News- Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Wednesday turned the sod for another major secondary school project, this time in the community of Kaneville on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

The school which will be built for approximately $1.2 billion is set to cater for over 500 students from the Kaneville/Grove areas and will be a Grade A school.

In December 2024, Kaieteur News reported that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office awarded the contracts following the national bidding procedure.

Sheriff Construction had received the largest single contract, valued at $418.22 million, to construct a portion of the school.

Meanwhile, You Nailed It Construction secured two contracts: $27 million for Block I and $148 million for Block J. D&S Construction was awarded $116.56 million for Block F, while JK Enterprise Inc. won two contracts totaling $225 million—$115 million for Block G and $110 million for Block H. JD’s Construction Company also secured two contracts: $48.26 million for Block D and $109.05 million for Block E. Additionally, A. Ograsein & Sons was awarded $74.38 million for Block A, and NP Contracting & Transport Services received $39.76 million for Block C.

According to a release from the ministry, this state-of-the-art secondary school is set to enhance the educational landscape of the region, ensuring that students have access to high-quality learning facilities. The construction of the brand new building is set to commence on January 12, 2025, with a construction duration of 11 months.

Notably, the ministry shared, a subsequent three-month defects period will guarantee that the completed school meets all quality standards. The construction works will be supervised by Origin Investments.

Minister Manickchand speaking at the simple ceremony reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equitable education, highlighting that the school is a vital component of its overarching mission to provide every child with access to modern facilities and a nurturing learning environment.

The school will cater to the educational needs of students from the Kaneville-Grove area, addressing longstanding challenges of overcrowding and improving access to secondary education in the region.

Kaieteur News understands that alongside the Kaneville Secondary, the Education Ministry will also be constructing a secondary school at Prospect on the East Bank.

“So far we are extending the Diamond Secondary even as we speak, we are building another school at Prospect, we just finished Yarrowkabra, we are extending significantly the other schools on the East Bank, extending and rehabilitating a large sum but we still need this large secondary school so that we can accommodate all our children,” the Minister said in her live broadcast. As reported previously, the ministry had embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education. The Government had set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education. To achieve this, the ministry has since moved to have several secondary schools constructed across the country.

