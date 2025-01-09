Security guard on bail for discharging firearm

Kaieteur News- A 38-year-old security guard appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to answer charges of discharging a loaded firearm with intent.

Ryan Weekes, of Lot 150 6th Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, is accused of shooting Jason Hardy on June 16, 2024, at Lot 16 Durban Bank Lands, Georgetown.

The charge was read to Weekes by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty to which he pleaded guilty. Weekes’ attorney, Everton Lammy-Singh, questioned why his client was only now being charged, nearly seven months after the incident. Lammy-Singh explained that while on duty at a China Trading store, Weekes had witnessed an attempted robbery. According to Lammy-Singh, the incident occurred around 05:00hrs when the suspect, identified as Hardy, attempted to steal tiles from the store.

“At around 5:00 AM, the individual attempted to rob China Trading, where my client was working. He picked up some tiles, and when he attempted to retrieve the items, he (Weekes) stepped back, and fired shots in the direction of the individual,” Lammy-Singh said.

Lammy-Singh further noted that Weekes had already been on bail for six months and had no prior criminal convictions. The prosecution objected to bail, stating that Weeks was not threatened by Hardy at the time of the incident. According to the prosecution, while Weekes was in possession of the gun, Hardy was picking up abandoned broken tiles located opposite the store. The prosecution further stated that CCTV footage showed no indication of a direct threat from Hardy toward Weekes. The prosecution contended that Weeks and Hardy had an interaction before the shot was fired, and Weekes discharged the firearm without justification.

The prosecution also highlighted that Hardy had sustained “life-threatening injuries” as a result of the shooting. Despite the prosecution’s objections, it was revealed that Hardy had attended court but was denied entry due to inappropriate attire. After considering both sides of the argument, Magistrate McGusty granted Weekes bail in the sum of $150,000, with the condition that he report to the East La Penitence Police Station. Weekes is scheduled to return to court for further proceedings on February 5, 2025.

