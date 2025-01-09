Latest update January 9th, 2025 4:10 AM
Jan 09, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A motorcyclist of Danielstown, Essequibo Coast, Region Two on Wednesday had his license suspended for one year for multiple traffic offences.
The motorcyclist, Runako Critchlow, appeared before the Suddie Magistrate’s Court to answer four charges before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke.
Among the offences listed by police are: Breach of Insurance, Riding a motorcycle without safety helmet and failure to confirm to a (road) sign. Critchlow pleaded guilty to the charges and was ordered to pay a total fine of $52, 500. His license was also suspended for a year.
(Motorcyclist’s liscense suspended for breaking traffic rules)
Jan 09, 2025Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is set to commence the highly anticipated Elite League Qualification Playoffs on Saturday, January 11, 2025. This knockout-style...
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 08, 2025
Jan 08, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Bharrat Jagdeo’s proclamation of his party’s approach to reducing income inequality... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]