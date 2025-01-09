(Motorcyclist’s liscense suspended for breaking traffic rules)

Latest update January 9th, 2025 4:10 AM

Jan 09, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-  A motorcyclist of Danielstown, Essequibo Coast, Region Two on Wednesday had his license suspended for one year for multiple traffic offences.

The motorcyclist, Runako Critchlow, appeared before the Suddie Magistrate’s Court to answer four charges before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke.

Among the offences listed by police are: Breach of Insurance, Riding a motorcycle without safety helmet and failure to confirm to a (road) sign. Critchlow pleaded guilty to the charges and was ordered to pay a total fine of $52, 500. His license was also suspended for a year.

