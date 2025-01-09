Mabaruma gets $46M maternity waiting home

Kaieteur News-Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and his team on Tuesday commissioned the newly built $46 million maternity waiting home at Mabaruma, Region One.

The 14-bed waiting home, the second such facility in the region is aimed at improving maternal health outcomes by providing a safe environment for expectant mothers, particularly those living in far-flung areas.

According to information released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, the waiting home is located in close proximity to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital and it offers a comfortable and secure place to stay during the later stages of pregnancy, ensuring that mothers have access to essential healthcare services.

The facility is said to be equipped with trained staff to provide support and monitor the health of both mothers and their babies even after delivery. Delivering brief remarks at the commissioning ceremony, Minister Anthony related that this project is part of the government’s efforts to ensure health equality while reducing maternal mortality.

During his address, Dr. Anthony mentioned that last year they have recorded about 14 maternal deaths across the country noting that most were recorded as indirect deaths, meaning the persons had other issues and due to the fact that they did not come and access care early, it was too late. “The 14 deaths reported, however, reflects a significant decline in maternal deaths in Guyana but we still want to work to get as close as possible to zero death,” he further stated.

Appealing to persons not just in Region One but across the country to utilize the health services that is being offered, the Minister also warned about the dangers of shirking the regularly scheduled antenatal clinic visits as this can lead to severe complications which can be life-threatening.

This publication understands that maternity waiting homes are part of a broader initiative which includes training healthcare providers, increasing access to prenatal and postnatal care, and telehealth services and increasing awareness and education about the importance of maternal health.

