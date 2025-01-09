Joint Services minimum wage set at $130,000

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali announced on Wednesday that the minimum wage of the joint services will now be $130,000.

He was at the time addressing a small gathering at the handing over of Forty Rapid Intervention Vehicles to the Guyana Fire Service and the commissioning of their new Homestretch Avenue Headquarters.

Referencing the salary adjustment the President said that, “we had those adjustments for the ranks of our joint services and in those adjustments there were some anomalies that had to be addressed, one of it, is the difference in basic salary of ranks at the lowest level, the level of Constable, it was $130,000 in some agencies and it was $105,000-$110,000 in some agencies, so I have spoken to the Minister of Finance and I have asked that he ensures that every rank in the joint services, at the level of constable be paid $130,000.”

He explained that this will bring consistency in the salary scale whereby constables in the Police Force and the Joint Services as well as privates who are currently earning $105,000 and $110,000 respectively, when it moves to $130,000 it will bring equality.

“So, we have your best interest at heart because we ask of your best and for you to give your best to your country and the country will invest the best in you,” President Ali assured. Just late last year the joint services benefitted from a months’ salary as a bonus, the $100,000 citizens cash grant and a 10% increase.

Meanwhile, Co Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Dr. David Hinds told reporters on Monday during a press conference that an adequate minimum wage is somewhere upward of $200,000. He explained that while his party has not arrived at how far above $200,000 the mark should be, figures are currently being thrown around as the party is looking to determine the exact amount. “Giving everything that we are hearing, giving everything that we are seeing, giving everything that the economy is, (we) are saying clearly the minimum wage of $100,000 or 80 something thousand is inadequate. We would think that an adequate minimum wage has to be somewhere upwards of $200,000 we do not put the figure on it, because we are still doing our work,” he added.

