Is best fuh know what yuh wife want!

Kaieteur News- Yesterday dem boys tell de story about Bob and how he did fuhget fuh buy he wife an anniversary gift. Up to now dem can’t find Bob.

Well today dem boys want to tell de story of John. Now John is one man who don’t fuhget dates. Yuh see he was a loan collector and he does remember when every loan due. So when it comes to birthday or anniversaries, he don’t fuhget. In fact, if was one thing yuh could be certain of every year, is that John gan buy he wife something fuh their wedding anniversary and her birthday.

You see, John and Mary bin married 40 years. And John wanted to get her something that she wanted. But like most husbands, he did not know what she really wanted. And so John decide to ask Mary wha she want fuh celebrate de big 40th anniversary. After all was a major milestone and he wanted to get her something nice. He start wid some fancy ideas.

“Mary, yuh want a new diamond ring?” he ask.

Mary seh, “Nah, I good.”

“Well how ’bout a brand-new Mercedes Benz car?” John ask again.

Mary shake she head. “Nope.”

John try one more time. “Wha ’bout a nice vacation to Paris?”

Mary seh, “No thanks, John.”

By now, John get lil frustrated. He seh, “Alright, Mary, tell me straight—wha you really want fuh yuh anniversary?”

Mary look him dead in de eye and seh, “John, I want a divorce.”

John think fuh a second, rub he chin, and seh, “Sorry, Mary, but I wasn’t planning fuh spend dat much!”

Talk half. Leff half

(Is best fuh know what yuh wife want!)