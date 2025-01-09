Latest update January 9th, 2025 4:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Is best fuh know what yuh wife want!

Jan 09, 2025 Letters

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Yesterday dem boys tell de story about Bob and how he did fuhget fuh buy he wife an anniversary gift. Up to now dem can’t find Bob.

Well today dem boys want to tell de story of John. Now John is one man who don’t fuhget dates. Yuh see he was  a loan collector and he does remember when every loan due. So when it comes to birthday or anniversaries, he don’t fuhget. In fact, if was one thing yuh could be certain of every year, is that John gan buy he wife something fuh their wedding anniversary and her birthday.

You see, John and Mary bin married 40 years. And John wanted to get her something that she wanted. But like most husbands, he did not know what she really wanted. And so John decide to ask Mary wha she want fuh celebrate de big 40th anniversary. After all was a major milestone and he wanted to get her something nice. He start wid some fancy ideas.

“Mary, yuh want a new diamond ring?” he ask.

Mary seh, “Nah, I good.”

“Well how ’bout a brand-new Mercedes Benz  car?” John ask again.

Mary shake she head. “Nope.”

John try one more time. “Wha ’bout a nice vacation to Paris?”

Mary seh, “No thanks, John.”

By now, John get lil frustrated. He seh, “Alright, Mary, tell me straight—wha you really want fuh yuh anniversary?”

Mary look him dead in de eye and seh, “John, I want a divorce.”

John think fuh a second, rub he chin, and seh, “Sorry, Mary, but I wasn’t planning fuh spend dat much!”

Talk half. Leff half

(Is best fuh know what yuh wife want!)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Seven Regional Champions to vie for direct promotion single spot in Elite League Season Seven

Seven Regional Champions to vie for direct promotion single spot in...

Jan 09, 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is set to commence the highly anticipated Elite League Qualification Playoffs on Saturday, January 11, 2025. This knockout-style...
Read More
Kennard Memorial Turf Club expresses sincere gratitude

Kennard Memorial Turf Club expresses sincere...

Jan 09, 2025

Canada-based Guyanese Umpire Suresh Budhoo excited to officiate at upcoming IMC Over-50 World Cup in Sri Lanka

Canada-based Guyanese Umpire Suresh Budhoo...

Jan 09, 2025

Anil Beharry Real Estate and Related Services contributes to CWC Bomb Squad award ceremony

Anil Beharry Real Estate and Related Services...

Jan 09, 2025

Alarm in West Indies over radical two-division plan for Test cricket

Alarm in West Indies over radical two-division...

Jan 08, 2025

After 18 years hiatus, West Indies arrive in Pakistan for Test series

After 18 years hiatus, West Indies arrive in...

Jan 08, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]