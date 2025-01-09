Gov’t fearful of what investigation of lopsided oil contract would reveal- Chris Ram

Kaieteur News- The resistance of the Government of Guyana (GoG) to launch an investigation into the signing of the lopsided oil contract with ExxonMobil shows that they are fearful of what might be revealed, such as their own role in maintaining the very terms they condemn.

This is the view of Attorney-at-Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram. In his 150th installment of his column, ‘Every Man Woman and Child Must Become Oil Minded,’ the prominent advocate for good governance zeroed into the actions of the government in upholding the petroleum Agreement with U.S oil giant, ExxonMobil.

Ram was keen to point out that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government has become Exxon’s most reliable defender, ignoring or dismissing those who dare question the company’s false accounting, “made-up cost recovery claims and unsupervised operations”.

Additionally, he argued that government even resists meaningful environmental oversight and delay promised sector reforms, including establishing a Petroleum Commission or holding a Commission of Inquiry into the Agreement’s negotiation despite former Minister Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman’s willingness to testify.

To this end, Ram pointed out, “Their resistance to investigation suggests they fear what might be revealed about the previous administration’s actions and perhaps their own role in maintaining these arrangements.”

The Lawyer highlighted that Trotman in his book ‘From Destiny to Prosperity’ revealed that Bharrat Jagdeo, as Leader of the Opposition, had secretly agreed with the APNU + AFC Government not to oppose the Legislative Order granting tax waivers in the 2016 Agreement.

In the meantime, Ram noted that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporation, a shareholder in the Stabroek Block, previously announced that the oil companies have been assured that the “fiscal terms” in the 2016 Agreement will continue until 2057, at the very least.

To this end, the advocate reasoned, “Who else but the top echelon of the current Administration could give such an assurance? The surrender of parliamentary sovereignty through the stability clause until 2057 represents a constitutional crisis unprecedented in resource agreements globally.”

Ram went on to urge readers of his column that Guyanese can look back on a year and period of shameful surrender by political leaders, or look forward with hope that the more people will finally say “enough” and reclaim the patrimony that their founding fathers would have insisted upon and is guaranteed by the Constitution.

“One thing for sure: The 2016 Agreement allows for renegotiation. (President Irfaan) Ali and Jagdeo, with the tacit agreement of the leading opposition, have done more than turn their backs on Guyana. They have sold the country for a mess of pottage. They want to shut down the voice of the people. They will not allow a referendum,” the Lawyer argued.

He was however keen to point out that this year’s Elections offer the people the opportunity to respond. “Will they support any political party that sells out their birthright? Or will they reject them for any party committed to renegotiation,” Ram questioned.

