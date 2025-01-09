Draft oil spill bill sent to Jagdeo for perusal---Nandlall

Latest update January 9th, 2025 4:10 AM

Kaieteur News-  The draft Oil Spill Bill is completed and has been sent to the Office of Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo for his perusal, Attorney General Anil Nandlall has said.

He was at the time speaking on his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News’ Tuesday night. Nandlall told his viewers that he is pleased to announce that the draft has been sent for examination and action. The name of the bill, is Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility bill of 2025.

Nandlall said with the draft bill completed, discussions are expected to begin soon on possible changes, as the Office of the President directs. “So I just want (give an update), since it was (said) out there, that the bill is at the Attorney General chambers, I’m reporting to you that it has now left the Attorney General chambers and has gone to the Office of the President, in particularly, the Office of the Vice President,” he clarified.

On December 15, 2024 this publication reported Jagdeo saying that he was hopeful that the final draft of Guyana’s oil spill legislation will be tabled in the National Assembly before the end of that year. Jagdeo had expressed optimism, despite telling reporters, at his weekly press conference, that the Attorney General’s Chambers has been “very delinquent” in completing the final draft of the legislation. “I’ve been pressing them… they’ve been very delinquent at this but I’ve been pressing them to get this done, because we made certain commitments that we want this tabled before the end of the year,” Jagdeo said back then.

