Copa Airlines increases flight frequencies between Guyana and Panama

Kaieteur News- Copa Airlines (NYSE: CPA), a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, S.A. and a member of the global Star Alliance network, has announced the expansion of its flight schedule between Guyana and Panama City.

The expansion, which started on January 5, 2025, will see passengers enjoying increased flexibility and more travel options with the addition of two weekly flights, bringing the total to seven flights per week. This enhancement reinforces Copa Airlines’ role in connecting Guyana with over 80 destinations in the Americas via the Hub of the Americas® at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Since 2014, Copa Airlines has been a key player in connecting Guyana with the rest of the Americas, promoting the country’s growth and facilitating its integration into global markets. “By increasing our flight frequencies to Guyana, we aim to further strengthen the country’s ties with the region and open new opportunities for tourism and commerce. At Copa Airlines, we believe in Guyana’s potential and connecting its travelers to the world,” stated Karen Nanne, Regional Sales Manager for Central America and the Caribbean.

The additional flights will operate on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting January 5. Flight CM181 will depart Tocumen International Airport at 8:57 a.m., arriving at Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 1:28 p.m. (local time). The return flight, CM180, will leave Guyana at 2:23 p.m. and land in Panama at 5:10 p.m. (local time).

Expanded Flight Schedule

These two new flights complement the five weekly flights already connecting Georgetown and Panama City. The updated schedule is as follows:

From Panama City (Tocumen International Airport):

Flight CM181: Departs 8:57 a.m., arrives at Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 1:28 p.m. (operating Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays).

Flight CM190: Departs 9:31 p.m., arrives at Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 1:59 a.m. (operating Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays).

From Georgetown (Cheddi Jagan International Airport):

Flight CM180: Departs 2:23 p.m., arrives at Tocumen International Airport at 5:10 p.m. (operating Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays).

Flight CM191: Departs 5:18 a.m., arrives at Tocumen International Airport at 5:52 a.m. (operating Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays).

Passengers can book their flights to and from Guyana via copa.com, sales offices, or call centers.

