Cop charged in connection with Giftland car park abduction

Kaieteur News- Police Lance Corporal, Delon Younge appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, charged in relation to the October 2024 abduction of Kevin Fiedtkou at the Giftland Mall car park in Liliendaal, Georgetown.

The incident, which occurred on October 10, saw Fiedtkou, an operations supervisor at Aurora Gold Mining Inc., being abducted and robbed by three men posing as police officers. Following an investigation, the GPF confirmed that two officers would face criminal charges in connection with the crime.

In an update police stated that the DPP chambers returned the file on the case Wednesday morning with recommendations that Younge be charged. Younge, who was stationed at the Brickdam Police Station’s Traffic Department was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

He appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse, who read the charge to him. He pleaded not guilty and was granted $40,000 bail. The case was adjourned until February 2025 for further disclosure.

In addition to Younge’s charge, police said that another officer would be charged under the Police Disciplinary Act for the unauthorized use of a police vehicle during the abduction.

The abduction unfolded when Fiedtkou, 31, was approached by three men, two armed with firearms, who falsely identified themselves as police officers. They took him to his home in Providence, East Bank Demerara, where they demanded money for his release. In total, Fiedtkou was forced to hand over $9.5 million. However, the following day, the suspects returned in a police vehicle and demanded more money. Fiedtkou reportedly gave them $40,000, to make them leave.

In connection with the robbery, the GPF last year, issued a wanted bulletin for 29-year-old Okeemo Arak Brummell. Brummell’s last known address is in Bel Air Springs, Georgetown.

Fiedtkou later recounted the ordeal, stating, “One of them had on a suit and the other two had on normal clothes”. Surveillance footage released by a local media outlet showed the suspects arriving at the mall in a heavily-tinted silver-grey Toyota Premio. The footage revealed the men exiting the car, approaching Fiedtkou’s pickup truck, identified themselves as police. Fiedtkou was then handcuffed and forced into the car.

The suspects then drove Fiedtkou to his home at Providence, East Bank Demerara, where they continued to demand money. “My son was home when they came,” Fiedtkou recalled, describing the trauma the experience caused both him and his family.

