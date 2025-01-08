What are the issues affecting dialogue between the President and the Opposition Leader?

Dear Editor,

Sometimes in life there are real past issues why people do not sit down and talk with each other. Some of these issues stem from a slight by one person to another. Or perceived slight. Left alone it can develop into distrust. So, what are the issues affecting dialogue between the President and the Opposition Leader? Do these issues prevent the governing PPP/C Government from talking with the Unions and Civil Society? I suspect that it is politics being played out by all involved.

However, the onus is on the President to lead the way by initiating dialogue as he is President of Guyana and not just his supporters. This year, 2025, is an election year; Guyanese do not need to descend into electioneering chaos, as is normally done.

If the majority of Guyanese feels that the PPP/C has not done enough for Guyanese, then boot them out. If the majority of Guyanese feels that the PPP/C has done enough for Guyanese then re-elect them. In any event, Guyanese expect their new Government to break from the past acrimonious relationship between the PPP and PNC, and be transformational in doing so.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori

