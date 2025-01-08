Latest update January 8th, 2025 4:30 AM

Nah fuhget yuh anniversary!

Jan 08, 2025

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- When yuh get married, the one thing yuh must not do is to fuhget your wife birthday or you wedding anniversary. If you do, you in big trouble.

It mek dem boys remember de story of Bob. De man was a good man. He does wuk hard and bring home all de money. He don’t go out and drink with friends. He does be home and treat he wife well. But de man forget he wedding anniversary, and yuh know how dat does go.

De man nah know how that happen. But when de anniversary come around, de man fuhget. But he wife remember. He wife vex bad, tell he plain: “By tomorrow morning, I want a gift in de driveway that does go from zero to 200 in six seconds. And don’t mek me repeat meself!”

Now Bob was a faithful husband and he know he mess up. And so, he know he gan be in trouble if he nah find a way of getting de gift what he wife asked for.

Next morning, Bob wake up early-early and gone to wuk. When de wife get up, she peep outside and see one nice gift-wrap box sitting in de middle of de driveway. She run out quick-quick in she robe, grab de box, and haul it inside.

When she open it, wha she see? A brand-new bathroom scale!

Since Friday, nobody see Bob. Dem boys seh he must be in witness protection or hiding out by he mudda. One thing fuh sure—Bob learn dat day dat some gifts is best left in de shop!

Talk half. Leff half 

(Nah fuhget yuh anniversary!)

