Latest update January 8th, 2025 12:02 AM
Jan 08, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
When I was presented with my first bicycle (for passing the Common Entrance Exam) I had to get a licence to affix to the front wheel spindle. I was also presented with a copy of the Highway Code, which I had to demonstrate knowledge of in order to pass a requirement for the Boy Scout Second-Class badge, a prerequisite for First-Class.
Among the things that had to be learnt was the lighting times during the year, by which I was obliged to have my bicycle lights on. Some years later, I learnt that these times were based on sunrise and sunset, which I then learned to calculate. The lighting times were also published annually in a booklet in a table of tides and lights and available at the (Demerara) Harbourmaster’s Office for a fee. Now such information is available on the internet for free.
I write this because I noticed that the commendable lighting of the new Schoonord to Crane highway is being turned off a little too early for this time of year. All January and February sunrise will be after 6 am. It will only fall earlier than 0600 after the Ides of March, and continue falling until its minimum of 0535 by Independence Day. The latest sunrise in Georgetown will be 0611 at beginning of February. The authorities should take note and act accordingly to alleviate the sudden darkness when the streetlights that are not controlled by a photosensor are turned off.
On a related matter, I must thank the Berbice Bridge for publishing the schedule in time for me to use it, even if not on the ‘Bridge Schedule’ webpage. However, this burst of information has dried up, for at this time of writing (Tuesday Jan 7), the Home page only has the schedule up to Saturday Jan 4. May I suggest that the vacant ‘Vacancies’ webpage be filled with meaningful prospects of employment in order to rectify such public communications for sustainability?
Sincerely,
Alfred Bhulai
(Lighting Times)
Jan 07, 2025Kaieteur Sports-Archery Guyana (AG) is set to host a 2-day National Indoor Senior Recurve tournament on January 18 and 19 2025, at the Cyril Potter College Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus. Getting the...
Jan 07, 2025
Jan 07, 2025
Jan 07, 2025
Jan 06, 2025
Jan 06, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Olympic boxing now finds itself as at a crossroads. A recent report in the Kaieteur News... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]