Lighting Times

Dear Editor,

When I was presented with my first bicycle (for passing the Common Entrance Exam) I had to get a licence to affix to the front wheel spindle. I was also presented with a copy of the Highway Code, which I had to demonstrate knowledge of in order to pass a requirement for the Boy Scout Second-Class badge, a prerequisite for First-Class.

Among the things that had to be learnt was the lighting times during the year, by which I was obliged to have my bicycle lights on. Some years later, I learnt that these times were based on sunrise and sunset, which I then learned to calculate. The lighting times were also published annually in a booklet in a table of tides and lights and available at the (Demerara) Harbourmaster’s Office for a fee. Now such information is available on the internet for free.

I write this because I noticed that the commendable lighting of the new Schoonord to Crane highway is being turned off a little too early for this time of year. All January and February sunrise will be after 6 am. It will only fall earlier than 0600 after the Ides of March, and continue falling until its minimum of 0535 by Independence Day. The latest sunrise in Georgetown will be 0611 at beginning of February. The authorities should take note and act accordingly to alleviate the sudden darkness when the streetlights that are not controlled by a photosensor are turned off.

On a related matter, I must thank the Berbice Bridge for publishing the schedule in time for me to use it, even if not on the ‘Bridge Schedule’ webpage. However, this burst of information has dried up, for at this time of writing (Tuesday Jan 7), the Home page only has the schedule up to Saturday Jan 4. May I suggest that the vacant ‘Vacancies’ webpage be filled with meaningful prospects of employment in order to rectify such public communications for sustainability?

Sincerely,

Alfred Bhulai

(Lighting Times)