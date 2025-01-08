(Labour and Education Ministries to launch programme to prepare students for workforce)

Latest update January 8th, 2025 4:30 AM
Jan 08, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- The ministries of Labour and Education are partnering to launch a new programme aimed at preparing secondary school students for the world of work, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, told reporters on Tuesday.
The minister was at the time speaking at his ministry’s end-of-year press conference held at its Brickdam, Georgetown office.
According to the minister, the programme will include seminars and workshops for 5th and 6th Form students. He said there are concerns that many students, despite achieving excellent grades at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certification (CSEC) examinations are unprepared for the job market.
“They (students) are not prepared, I can tell you I have seen applications with no signature, I have seen CVs (Curriculum Vitae) …some of these people they have very good subjects,” Hamilton told reporters noting that “we have to correct it.”
Further, Minister Hamilton said that like the secondary school students many university graduates, despite earning degrees, are unprepared for the responsibilities and ethics required in the workplace.
The programme, when started, will be occurring across the country.
