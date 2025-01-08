Deadline for completion of Linden to Mabura road extended to October 2025

… 33% of works completed

Kaieteur News- The deadline for works on the Linden to Mabura Hill road project has now been set to October 29, 2025, head of the Ministry of Public Works, Work Services Group (WSG), Ron Rahaman said.

Rahaman provided an update on the project during the ministry’s end-of-year press conference held at the Pegasus Suites, Kingston, Georgetown. He said the stretch of two-lane highway which measures 121km is being upgraded to an asphaltic concrete surface. The works are currently 33 per cent completed.

Kaieteur News understands the works were scheduled to be completed in July this year but due to challenges mid-2024, the contractor halted works which it has since resumed.

Rahaman explained that due to the delay the time elapsed on the project stands at 75.31 per cent.

Providing a brief progress report on the project, Rahaman shared that the contractor has since completed 30.5km of wearing course (the top layer of a road that is in direct contact with traffic) and 43.5 km of binder course have been completed.

Kaieteur News reported that in December 2020, the Government of Guyana, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and the Government of the United Kingdom partnered to fund the US$190 million project (GY$32.4billion).

The CDB funded US$112 million, while a grant of £50 million (US$66 million) from the Government of the United Kingdom via the CDB- administered United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, along with US$12 million provided by the Government covered the cost of the project.

In 2022, following a thorough evaluation process by the CDB and Consultant Mott MacDonald and other specialists, Construtora Queirozñ Galvao S.A, (Bid No 5) was determined as the most responsive bid. This is in terms of full compliance with all safety, environmental, social, and health requirements, in upgrading the 121 kilometres of road from Linden to Mabura Hill.

The project forms part of a wider development of the Georgetown to Lethem corridor.

The project will consist of two main highways; the width of each lane is approximately 3.6 metres, some hard shoulders both sides measuring 2.4 metres, cyclist and pedestrian lane of two metres, a utility corridor, about 10 bus stops, and nine rest areas just to mention a few.

The Linden to Mabura Hill road project is just the first phase that will ultimately lead to a completed Linden to Lethem Road link that will then complete an overland link to Brazil.

