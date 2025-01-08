Berbice man charged with manslaughter following brother’s death

Kaieteur News- A 27-year-old mason was, on Monday, remanded to prison in connection with the death of his brother, Kiran Bacchus.

The suspect, Deepak Bacchus, of Lot 35 Section ‘A’ Cotton Tree, Berbice, was charged with manslaughter when he appeared at the Blairmount Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison.

Bacchus is scheduled to return to court on January 28, 2025.

It was reported that Kiran Bacchus was killed on January 1, 2025, during a dispute with his younger brother, Deepak, at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, (WCB).

Police said that at 01:30h on the day of the incident, a confrontation occurred at the home of Sookranie Bacchus in Cotton Tree, Berbice where Bacchus and his wife, Tena, also resided.

Kiran, who lived next door with his wife Seeta Churchand, went to confront Deepak after learning that Deepak had prevented Seeta from entering the yard. Kiran, who was reportedly intoxicated, angrily entered the yard and confronted Deepak, resulting in a physical altercation. During the fight, Kiran fell, striking his head and bleeding from his nose. He was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

Kiran’s wife informed the police that he had suffered a previous head injury in 2015 in Trinidad, when he was attacked by two men. Deepak, who was at home with his mother and wife, allegedly told police that he saw Kiran and Seeta attempting to push down the front gate. When confronted, Kiran allegedly pushed Deepak, but lost his balance and fell.

Deepak then claimed to have cuffed Kiran twice while he was on the ground and noticed the nosebleed. With help from his mother and a driver, they took Kiran to the hospital, but he died while being treated.

Deepak was arrested and subsequently charged.

