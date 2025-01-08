Latest update January 8th, 2025 4:30 AM
Jan 08, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 27-year-old mason was, on Monday, remanded to prison in connection with the death of his brother, Kiran Bacchus.
The suspect, Deepak Bacchus, of Lot 35 Section ‘A’ Cotton Tree, Berbice, was charged with manslaughter when he appeared at the Blairmount Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir.
He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison.
Bacchus is scheduled to return to court on January 28, 2025.
It was reported that Kiran Bacchus was killed on January 1, 2025, during a dispute with his younger brother, Deepak, at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, (WCB).
Police said that at 01:30h on the day of the incident, a confrontation occurred at the home of Sookranie Bacchus in Cotton Tree, Berbice where Bacchus and his wife, Tena, also resided.
Kiran, who lived next door with his wife Seeta Churchand, went to confront Deepak after learning that Deepak had prevented Seeta from entering the yard. Kiran, who was reportedly intoxicated, angrily entered the yard and confronted Deepak, resulting in a physical altercation. During the fight, Kiran fell, striking his head and bleeding from his nose. He was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.
Kiran’s wife informed the police that he had suffered a previous head injury in 2015 in Trinidad, when he was attacked by two men. Deepak, who was at home with his mother and wife, allegedly told police that he saw Kiran and Seeta attempting to push down the front gate. When confronted, Kiran allegedly pushed Deepak, but lost his balance and fell.
Deepak then claimed to have cuffed Kiran twice while he was on the ground and noticed the nosebleed. With help from his mother and a driver, they took Kiran to the hospital, but he died while being treated.
Deepak was arrested and subsequently charged.
(Berbice man charged with manslaughter following brother’s death)
Jan 08, 2025The Telegraph – The England & Wales Cricket Board will meet with officials from the International Cricket Council at the end of January to discuss plans for a radical new two-tier system in...
Jan 08, 2025
Jan 08, 2025
Jan 08, 2025
Jan 08, 2025
Jan 08, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The Horse Racing Authority Bill of 2024, though ostensibly aimed at regulating horse racing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]