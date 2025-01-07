Stuart Young to replace Rowley as Trinidad’s prime minister

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Trinidad’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on Monday said that he will be replaced by Energy and Energy Industries Minister, Stuart Young, as the country’s leader.

Rowley said that the caucus of legislators aligned to the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) had “come up with a situation where they are in support of Member of Parliament Stuart Young.

“We are very pleased to announce that the promise of a smooth transition is going according to plan,” Rowley told reporters.

Last Friday, Rowley announced that he would be resigning from office before the end of the term of his current government by August.

The first-term incumbent PNM, led by Rowley, won 22 of the 41 seats in the 2020 general election to form a second five-year term majority government by defeating the opposition United National Congress (UNC) that was led by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar.

Following the victory in the general elections, Rowley, the country’s seventh head of government, signalled immediately that the party is in transition as he no longer expects to contest another poll in Trinidad and Tobago.

Young, a practising attorney before being elected to Parliament on September 8, 2015 as the member for Port-of-Spain North/St Ann’s West. (Jamaica Gleaner)

(Stuart Young to replace Rowley as Trinidad’s prime minister)