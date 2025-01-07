Probe launched into exploding gas cylinders

Kaieteur News- After a series of reported incidents involving gas bottle related explosions from a particular gas company, which have resulted in critical injuries and extensive property damage, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) announced on Monday that an investigation is underway.

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond confirmed that the investigation report will be released later this week. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Minister Walrond addressed the concerns raised by the public, stating, “I have heard the complaints of what people are saying and the allegations of defective bottles. I have charged the CCAC to do an investigation and they were supposed to get back with me with their investigations on each incident to see if indeed it is true that the defective bottles and [the particular brand] are culpable.”

She added, “I’m awaiting results of that investigation. They are going to go out in the field and meet with the victims, the results should be wrapped up this week.” The CCAC in a statement said following the first two official complaints filed by the affected persons, “we have commenced our investigations which will engage the relevant industry experts to make assessments and recommendations based on their findings. The CCAC intends to pursue these investigations until there is redress.” However, the CCAC did not disclose which gas company the complaints were made against.

The CCAC also urged consumers to exercise caution when using cooking gas products and encouraged them to report any issues via their website or WhatsApp. “In the meantime, we urge consumers to exercise the greatest caution and safety protocols during the use of cooking gas products. Consumers are reminded to reach out to the CCAC on its website: ccac.gov.gy or WhatsApp (592)-625-0557 if there are any complaints.” The Commission expressed its compassion for those affected, stating, “We extend our heartfelt compassion to those affected and their families as we engage them privately.”

Explosion incidents linked to gas bottles

Several incidents of explosions linked to gas cylinders have been reported in recent months, with victims blaming a specific gas company. One such incident occurred on the morning of Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Lot 194, Fifth Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara, where a suspected fuel leak from a Massy Gas bottle resulted in a violent explosion. The explosion severely injured 55-year-old Basmattie Ganpat and her common-law partner, 58-year-old Manu Sukhu, both of whom are currently receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Sandyha Goolram, Ganpat’s daughter, shared details of the incident, stating, “I got a message that the house was on fire and mommy got burnt. When I got there, I saw everything blown up—the roof, the bottom flat, the kitchen—it was all damaged. Mommy and stepdad are in critical condition and not improving.” Goolram suspected a gas leak caused the explosion after her mother had smelled gas before lighting the stove. “Somebody told me they were smelling the gas when they came down to cook, but she still went ahead to light the stove. I think there was a leakage from the hose or the sock, and it circulated the whole place,” Goolram said.

Despite the apparent lack of visible damage to the gas bottle, the gas company inspected the scene and reportedly confirmed the bottle was “okay.” Goolram expressed concern about the extent of the damages, estimating the costs at over one million dollars. “Millions of damages, only a year ago we did some renovations,” she said.

On December 17, 2024, another explosion occurred in Little Abary, Mahaicony, Region 5, involving a leaking Massy gas bottle. The explosion destroyed part of the home of Murtland Wills and Oneka Williams. “Looking out the door, the back door was gone. The door to the room where the gas bottle was stored was shattered, and the walls from that room were blown off,” Williams recalled after the incident.

An initial police investigation indicated that the cause of the explosion was gas-related. However, when representatives from Massy’s Gas Company visited the scene, they claimed the gas cylinder was not at fault. “They came after we made the report and said the gas caused it,” Williams said. However, after further examination, Massy’s representatives allegedly told the couple that there was nothing wrong with the bottle.

On November 29, 2024, a similar incident occurred when a gas bottle exploded at a home in Better Hope, East Coast Demerara. The woman involved, Necolece recalled the explosion happening after she had lit the stove. “I thought the fire was all over me. My first thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, the gas bottle exploded,’” she said. Afterward, Massy Gas representatives attributed the explosion to a faulty regulator but denied any fault on their part.

In another incident earlier in the year, businesswoman Jaiwantie Samaroo suffered severe burns after a gas bottle exploded in her shop. Her husband, Randolph Pereira, suspected the gas bottle was leaking overnight and filled the shop with fumes, leading to the explosion when Samaroo attempted to light the stove. Pereira noted that after the explosion, Massy Gas sent five representatives, who focused more on removing the gas bottle than on the wellbeing of his wife.

With multiple incidents linked to gas explosions under investigation, the public remains concerned about the safety of certain gas products. The CCAC is continuing its inquiry, with hopes that the upcoming report will provide clarity and answers to affected consumers.

