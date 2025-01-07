Opposition talks set for mid-Jan on possibility of coalition ahead of 2025 elections – Norton

Kaieteur News- The opposition parties are set to meet mid-month to discuss the possibility of contesting the 2025 elections, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton told reporters on Friday during his party’s weekly press conference.

Norton was asked by the media to give an update on the parties’ talks. He declined to disclose whether decisions were made during previous meetings, Norton told reporters that meetings will continue.

“All the parties will get together and decide what they do. It is not for me to say we’ll do it alone or we’ll do it together. That’s a decision for the political parties involved,” he said noting that “at the end of the engagement, which will occur before the middle of this month, we will update the press.”

On December 12 2024 this publication reported that the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) have agreed to work toward forming a coalition to contest next year’s general and regional elections, the parties said in a joint statement.

According to the release, in a frank discussion, the two parties exchanged views on the current political situation, including the need to ensure that the coming elections are conducted in a manner that enjoys the confidence of all parties. Towards this end, it was agreed that the work started by the Joint Opposition Parties (PNCR and WPA) should be expanded and intensified.

According to the release, the parties also engaged in a discussion of the strengths and weaknesses of the APNU+AFC Coalition both in and out of office and committed themselves to correcting the flaws identified.

Some of the issues discussed include the role of small parties in coalition decision-making, the need for a joint, integrated platform, mechanisms to mitigate conflicts within the coalition and for the constituent parties to act in unison even as they retain their independence. The possibility of the WPA returning to the APNU was also discussed. In the end, it was agreed that despite mistakes, coalition politics remains a best option for the country.

Against that background, the two parties decided in principle to work jointly at two levels. First, it was agreed that the work of the Joint Opposition Parties should be broadened to include other forms of political engagement. Second, the parties agreed to begin discussions towards the formation of a coalition to contest the upcoming elections, but to leave the door open for other parties which may wish to join. A second meeting has been before the Christmas holidays.

The PNCR delegation was led by Party Leader, Aubrey C. Norton and included Party Chairman, Shurwayne Holder and General Secretary, Sherwin Benjamin. The WPA delegation was led by Co-Leader, Dr. David Hinds and included Co-Leaders Tacuma Ogunseye and Rohit Kanhai and party Chairman, Deon Abrams.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Change (AFC) met with the PNCR, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) as well the Equality and Justice Party (EJP) in December 2024. The party has not confirmed its intention to be part of a coalition but noted that it will continue to strategically meet with stakeholders.

