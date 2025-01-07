Latest update January 7th, 2025 4:10 AM

North East La Penitence health centre reopens

Jan 07, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health on Monday, officially reopened the newly constructed North East La Penitence Health Centre, Central Georgetown.

The modernised facility, built at a cost of $80 million GYD, is set to serve a population of 7,651 people in the area. During the reopening ceremony, Minister of Health, Frank Anthony, outlined the key services that will be available at the health centre. These services include expanded vaccination coverage for 19 preventable diseases, such as HPV, school health screenings with corrective care, advanced chronic disease management using HEARTS and HbA1c testing, as well as infectious disease monitoring through accredited testing and surveillance in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization.

Caption:  Minister of Health Frank Anthony

In addition to the current services, Minister Anthony shared plans for further improvements at the health centre, including the installation of a dental suite in the coming months. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance neighbouring healthcare facilities.

Expressing his excitement about the facility’s reopening, Minister Anthony said, “We are very pleased to reopen this facility. The Ministry has invested in its renovation to ensure that the citizens of Georgetown benefit from primary healthcare services of the highest standard.” He also emphasized the Ministry’s broader vision, adding, “We aim to deliver a comprehensive package of 115 interventions across every health facility in Guyana.”

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, underscored the Ministry’s commitment to raising healthcare standards across the country, stating, “Every citizen is entitled to the same level of care, and we will ensure that no region is left behind as we strive to provide world-class healthcare.” The reopening ceremony was attended by several key officials, including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Narine Singh, Hinterland Coordinator Micheal Gouveia, District Medical Officer Dr. Judy Bentley-Browne, Counsellor Alphonso De Armas, and other health sector representatives.

