I’m pleading with the government to take note of the situation

Dear editor,

My heart breaks looking at pictures of our elderly folks waiting in lines for their one hundred thousand cash grant.

I believe the process could have been better coordinated similar to the Flood relief system whereby persons were registered at their houses. (for both pensioners and disabled)

I can only imagine the fatigue and stress our pensioners were under when they were registering. Even reading the comments and seeing that it affected many pensioners to the point whereby some stroked etc.

Nevertheless, I’d like to encourage the government to see this as a learning opportunity for future instances. I’m only voicing that in future, our elderly, our vulnerable demographic, can be catered to in a more suitable manner, taking into consideration their health.

Kind regards,

Ms. Saaya Prasad

