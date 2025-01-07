Latest update January 7th, 2025 2:55 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

I’m pleading with the government to take note of the situation

Jan 07, 2025 Letters

Dear editor,

My heart breaks looking at pictures of our elderly folks waiting in lines for their one hundred thousand cash grant.

I believe the process could have been better coordinated similar to the Flood relief system whereby persons were registered at their houses. (for both pensioners and disabled)

I can only imagine the fatigue and stress our pensioners were under when they were registering. Even reading the comments and seeing that it affected many pensioners to the point whereby some stroked etc.

Nevertheless, I’d like to encourage the government to see this as a learning opportunity for future instances. I’m only voicing that in future, our elderly, our vulnerable demographic, can be catered to in a more suitable manner, taking into consideration their health.

Kind regards,

Ms. Saaya Prasad

(I’m pleading with the government to take note of the situation)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

National Indoor Recurve Archery tournament to shoot off from January 18 at Cyril Potter College Auditorium 

National Indoor Recurve Archery tournament to shoot off from January...

Jan 07, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-Archery Guyana (AG) is set to host a 2-day National Indoor Senior Recurve tournament on January 18 and 19 2025, at the Cyril Potter College Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus. Getting the...
Read More
GDF ‘A’ crowned GFF/Maid Marian Women’s Cup champions

GDF ‘A’ crowned GFF/Maid Marian Women’s Cup...

Jan 07, 2025

Harpy Eagles to bowl off practice games ahead of Regional Four-Day Title defence

Harpy Eagles to bowl off practice games ahead of...

Jan 07, 2025

Former British Guiana footballer Alvin Geronimo Braithwaite dead at 82

Former British Guiana footballer Alvin Geronimo...

Jan 07, 2025

Guyanese MMA star Harris set for octagon return on January 11

Guyanese MMA star Harris set for octagon return...

Jan 06, 2025

GCF Calls Urgent Extraordinary General Meeting to Resolve Leadership Crisis

GCF Calls Urgent Extraordinary General Meeting to...

Jan 06, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Boxing should be banned

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Olympic boxing now finds itself as at a crossroads. A recent report in the Kaieteur News... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]