Latest update January 7th, 2025 2:55 AM
Jan 07, 2025 Letters
Dear editor,
My heart breaks looking at pictures of our elderly folks waiting in lines for their one hundred thousand cash grant.
I believe the process could have been better coordinated similar to the Flood relief system whereby persons were registered at their houses. (for both pensioners and disabled)
I can only imagine the fatigue and stress our pensioners were under when they were registering. Even reading the comments and seeing that it affected many pensioners to the point whereby some stroked etc.
Nevertheless, I’d like to encourage the government to see this as a learning opportunity for future instances. I’m only voicing that in future, our elderly, our vulnerable demographic, can be catered to in a more suitable manner, taking into consideration their health.
Kind regards,
Ms. Saaya Prasad
(I’m pleading with the government to take note of the situation)
Jan 07, 2025Kaieteur Sports-Archery Guyana (AG) is set to host a 2-day National Indoor Senior Recurve tournament on January 18 and 19 2025, at the Cyril Potter College Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus. Getting the...
Jan 07, 2025
Jan 07, 2025
Jan 07, 2025
Jan 06, 2025
Jan 06, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Olympic boxing now finds itself as at a crossroads. A recent report in the Kaieteur News... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]