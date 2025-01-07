Delay in reopening some schools is unacceptable!!!

Dear Editor,

As students, teachers, and parents prepare for the start of a new academic term, I extend my best wishes for a safe and successful school year. Education is the cornerstone of personal and national development, and I applaud the hard work and dedication of our teachers and parents who continue to nurture and guide the future leaders of Guyana.

However, I must express deep concern over the delays in repairing and upgrading several schools, which have disrupted the timely reopening of some institutions. The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government has once again failed to prioritize the urgent needs of our education sector, leaving many communities and children at a disadvantage.

These delays are unacceptable and highlight the lack of adequate planning and accountability within the government. Our children deserve access to safe and conducive learning environments without unnecessary interruptions. The Ministry of Education must take swift and decisive action to resolve these issues and ensure that schools are repaired and reopened without further delays.

I stand in solidarity with the affected students, teachers, and parents and will continue to advocate for meaningful investment in our education sector. Let us remember that the development of Guyana depends on how well we prepare and empower our young minds today.

Wishing everyone a productive and rewarding term ahead. May this academic year be filled with success, growth, and inspiration.

Best Regards,

Hon. Devin Sears, MP

