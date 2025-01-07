Boxing should be banned

Kaieteur News- Olympic boxing now finds itself as at a crossroads. A recent report in the Kaieteur News suggests that due to entrenched problems within the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA), amateur boxing is currently absent from the program for the 2028 Olympic Games.

While there is still time for a restructured, representative association to rise from the rubble and reclaim its place in the Olympic pantheon, one wonders whether this omission might be a fortuitous development—a moment for humanity to reconsider whether boxing belongs in a civilized society.

That boxing should now find itself estranged from the Olympics is less surprising than it is overdue. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), for all its faults, can hardly afford to have its reputation further sullied by association with an organization as troubled as AIBA.

The present setback for boxing is a blessing in disguise. And not merely for the Olympics but for society at large. Perhaps it is time to consider whether the risks and costs of this so-called sport outweigh its rewards.

Boxing is no ordinary sport. At its core, it is an exercise in damage—the calculated infliction of harm upon another human being. It is, quite literally, a fight.

The consequences of this are well-documented. Studies on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) have painted a grim picture of what repeated blows to the head can do to the human brain. Former champions once hailed as paragons of physical prowess, have been reduced to shambling shadows of their former selves, plagued by memory loss, depression, and violent mood swings. The stories of Muhammad Ali, whose Parkinson’s syndrome was likely exacerbated by his years in the ring, and of countless less-famous fighters who have suffered in silence, should be enough to give any boxing enthusiast pause.

And yet, the sport endures, defended by its adherents as a test of character, a proving ground for grit and determination. There is no denying the bravery of those who step into the ring, nor the discipline required to train for such an ordeal. But bravery and discipline can be channeled into other less violent pursuits.

Proponents of boxing argue that it provides an outlet for young people, particularly in disadvantaged communities. They claim it offers structure, mentorship, and a path to self-improvement. There is some truth to this claim. Boxing gyms have been a lifeline for many, a refuge from the chaos of poverty and crime. But why must that refuge come with such a heavy price? Why must we accept a solution that perpetuates the very violence it seeks to escape?

The world has already begun to turn away from other forms of human spectacle once deemed acceptable. Dogfighting and cockfighting are outlawed in most countries, their inherent cruelty no longer excused by tradition or cultural significance. It is not clear whether in Guyana dog fighting and cockfighting are still taking place. Even bullfighting has seen its popularity wane in the face of mounting ethical objections. If we can recognize the moral bankruptcy of pitting animals against one another for sport, why should we cling to a practice that does the same to human beings?

Boxing’s defenders often point to its long history, as if tradition alone can justify its existence. Progress sometimes requires us to break with tradition, to discard what no longer serves us. The history of boxing is rich, yes, but it is also blood-soaked. And risky.

There are those who will scoff at this notion. They will argue that life itself is dangerous, that risk is inherent in all great endeavours. And they are not entirely wrong. But there is a difference between accepting risk as an unavoidable part of life and glorifying a practice whose very purpose is to cause harm. The former is the price of existence; the latter is a choice.

The argument also that amateur boxing is safer because of the use protective gear, as compared to professional boxing where no such gear is used, fails to hold up under scrutiny. The addition of padded head gear and padded gloves does little to change the fundamental nature of amateur boxing which is to strike and incapacitate an opponent.

Now should we entertain the idea that boxing is a both a sport and an art. Calling boxing an art form is to ignore the physical toll exacted on participants, many of whom suffer irreversible damage in the name of entertainment.

In this context, the possible absence of boxing from the 2028 Olympics should be seen not as a loss but as an opportunity to move forward. It may prove to be a turning point where humanity’s greatest victories are measured not in punches landed but in those avoided.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of this newspaper.)

