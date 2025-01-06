PNCR renews calls for GECOM to implement biometrics for next elections

Kaieteur News- The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has renewed its calls for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to put in place biometrics systems for this year’s general and regional elections.

At the party’s news conference last week its leader, Aubrey Norton, stated that it has now been two months since Chief Election Officer (CEO) of GECOM Vishnu Persaud presented to the Commission a feasibility study on the use of electronic fingerprint biometrics for registration and voting in the next elections. “Let us immediately remind the nation of two facts: (i) this study was conducted due to the persistent demands by the Opposition-nominated members of the commission, and (ii) the study concluded that the use of biometrics technology in Guyana would provide more robust protection and safeguards against voter impersonation, multiple voting, and electoral manipulation,” Norton told the news conference.

The study further concluded that such technology would increase accuracy as well as data security and efficiency in the system. “What more do we need to hear? As the joint Opposition stated when the study was submitted last November: “We express our preparedness to lend support to all the necessary stages to arrive at this outcome, including enacting constitutional and statutory changes, if necessary. We believe that the technical and other concerns the CEO has identified in his report do not amount to insurmountable or irresolvable issues. We stand ready to engage in all necessary discussions at the GECOM level, the parliamentary level, and/or at the inter-party level to resolve these concerns to the satisfaction of all stakeholders, including the Guyanese people.”

Norton said GECOM must now urgently advance the process to ensure the use of fingerprint biometrics becomes a reality for the 2025 elections. “Chairperson Claudette Singh must realise that her role as chair must extend far beyond that of a glorified returning officer, as she is not there merely to count the votes of the six commissioners. She must see her role as a mission to guarantee accurate and credible elections in which Guyanese can have full confidence.”

As for the PPP and its appointed commissioners, Norton said it is obvious that they have run out of excuses. “Their latest effort to use the lack of time as an obstacle to implementing biometrics technology is another sham. We in the Opposition believe, from experiences in other countries (such as Ghana), that GECOM can ensure there is biometrics. Ghana, during Covid 19 and all the challenges it posed, implemented biometrics in under two months. It is important to note that Ghana has 17 million registered voters in comparison to Guyana’s 750,000.”

In addition, Norton said Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo recently boasted that in less than one month, they registered 210,000 people in Region Four alone. “They claimed to have registered over 350,000 people in under one month for the cash grant. Unless they are lying, that is indicative of the fact that there is adequate time for biometrics and a clean voters list. Let us point out that implementation time could be shortened without compromising quality by, for instance, (i) conducting several processes in parallel, such as training of staff in tandem with the conduct of public education, (ii) purchasing a large volume of biometric kits and employing a large body of field staff. Costs should not be a hindrance here, (iii) as new ID cards would not be critical at this stage; time need not be devoted to their production and distribution. These processes could occur after the elections, and (iv) the lessons and experiences of other countries could be used to avoid difficulties and to adopt best practices.”

According to Norton who is also Leader of the Opposition, further foot-dragging and stubbornness by the PPP and its GECOM commissioners can no longer be tolerated. Guyanese demand urgent action and progress. The clock is ticking down. “The PPP remains the only stakeholder holding out against a clean voters list and the use of electronic biometrics. We will continue to keep them under pressure.”

