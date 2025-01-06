Over 800 house lots to be regularised in Linden-Minister Croal

Kaieteur News- Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, told Lindeners on Sunday during a government visit to Victory Valley that over 800 house lots in 11 areas will be regularised in the coming months. He also announced that Region 10 is the only region in the country with 100% of the households receiving treated water.

In explaining the government’s plans for the year, Croal said 10 areas have been identified as priority for works to be done. “Let’s go Siberian, Silver Hill, the Coomacka, New Harden, West Watooka, Block ‘E’ and ‘F’ of Silver City, Green Valley, Block ‘F’, Plantation Wismar also known as West Watooka, Amelia’s Ward – Block 43. And I said 10, but there’s 11, and Ituni, but if you just check over here, is 10, a minimum of 800 lots as priority to be regularised before the first half of this year in 2025 and we’ll not stop there,” the Minister said.

He added that this week the housing team is making a presentation to President Irfaan Ali to show him how they plan to clear the pending applications for Lindeners and find the lands to facilitate the house lots that will be given to them.

“So the point here Linden, is that we want everyone to have a comfortable life and I didn’t speak about the investments. I leave that for our President, but in all of these areas, it costs money to develop the land, the area, the drainage, the infrastructure works.”

On the issue of water supply to the Region, Croal said Region 10 is the “only Region that we have 100% treated water that is being delivered to the households….”

He disclosed that the upcoming house lots regularisation are part of ‘Operation Clean-up’ an initiative by President Ali aimed at “working diligently with every area and, as far as possible, to ensure people have the ownership of the piece of land that they occupy. That is what we’re talking about.”

