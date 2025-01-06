OP:ED: Accelerating progress on the SDGs for a brighter and sustainable future in the Caribbean

Dr. Richard Amenyah

Kaieteur News- Five years remain to achieve the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which were adopted by world leaders in 2015, to foster peace and prosperity for both people and the planet. However, the SDGs Report for 2024 revealed that nearly half of the seventeen targets were making minimal or moderate progress, while over a third were either stalled or regressing.

Similarly, with just five years left to 2030, the Caribbean stands at a crossroads in its pursuit of these global goals. The Caribbean’s journey has been marked by resilience and progress, but systemic vulnerabilities and external shocks continue to threaten long-term sustainability. Therefore, 2025 provides our leaders with an opportunity for a reflection, recalibration, and reimagination of the efforts to harness emerging opportunities collectively.

Progress, successes and persistent challenges

Over the past decade, the Caribbean has made commendable strides in advancing several SDGs, showcasing strong regional cooperation, adaptability, and innovation to address many development issues. Therefore, although there is still much work to be done, notable progress has been made in HIV – especially around eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis and expanding access to antiretroviral therapy for people living with HIV; and significant investments in education to maintain high literacy rates and increase gender parity in primary and secondary schools across much of the Region.

Progress has been made to achieve gender equality (SDG 5), including combating gender-based violence, with several countries implementing laws and programmes to reduce femicide and domestic violence, which directly supports SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions). Critically, the Region has been leading the advocacy for climate justice on the global stage and recognizing the profound human rights implications of climate change.

However, despite these achievements, several challenges continue to hinder progress, threatening to exacerbate inequalities and stall development. The world is failing on the foundational principles such as being inclusive and equitable by leaving no one behind, being interconnected and integrated to drive transformational social change, whereas our collaborative and partnership work with governments, private sector, civil society, and individuals need a lot of improvement.

Youth unemployment remains a pressing issue. Many young people face limited job prospects and underemployment, leading to further disenfranchisement and brain drain. This undermines social stability and economic growth. The Caribbean is contending with rising sea levels, hurricanes, and extreme weather events such as droughts and flooding. The Region remains highly susceptible to natural disasters such as frequent earthquakes or even volcanic eruptions, with recovery efforts often undermining long-term development plans. Inadequate financing for climate adaptation further compounds this vulnerability. The destruction of property and disruption of livelihood and death due to hurricane Beryl, in some countries, speaks for itself. National statistical offices often lack the resources and technical expertise needed to track development indicators comprehensively. This data deficit obscures inequalities and limits the Region’s ability to implement targeted interventions. Consequently, the dearth of reliable data affect evidence-based policymaking and effective monitoring of the SDGs.

Priorities and solutions for the next five years

The Pact for the Future, recently agreed upon by our leaders at the 79th United Nations General Assembly, offers a vital opportunity to shape the future we envision. It addresses key areas such as peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender equality, youth, future generations, and the transformation of global governance. This Pact also serves to reinvigorate the commitment of UN Member States to achieve the SDGs. To accelerate SDG implementation, Caribbean governments must embrace bold, transformative approaches grounded in equity, sustainability, and resilience. The next five years present a crucial opportunity to recalibrate national strategies and align efforts with the 2030 Agenda.

Strengthen Climate Resilience and Economic Diversification: Focus on expanding on green economy initiatives, including the Barbados’ Bridgetown Initiative, to ensure a region-wide integration of climate resilience, sustainable tourism, and economic diversification. The Region needs to expand renewable energy projects (solar, geothermal, etc), leveraging international financing and public-private partnerships. The Region must continue to pursue global debt relief linked to SDG-aligned investments, freeing resources for development priorities. Prioritize Youth Employment and Skills Development: Prioritize investments to create jobs, in both the private and public sectors, focusing on equipping young people with employable skills that drive economic growth and development. Expand vocational training, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship programmes, particularly for marginalized youth. Establish innovation hubs and strengthen public-private partnerships to generate sustainable employment in emerging sectors such as technology and renewable energy. Advance Health Equity and Universal Health Coverage (UHC): To promote good health and wellbeing for all, there is a need to sustain the gains that have been made in public health. Governments must invest more in strengthening resilient health systems to address inequalities which drive the social determinants of health. Engage more in primary healthcare to address communicable and non-communicable diseases, strengthen capacities for the delivery of mental health services, and community-led health programmes, including those delivered by civil society and communities. To end HIV as a public health threat, there is a need to expand HIV prevention and treatment programmes to those at risk of contracting HIV, not enrolling in care, or falling out of care. Take advantage of global digital compact and leverage the power of artificial intelligence to deliver telemedicine and digital health solutions to bridge access gaps, particularly in rural areas and improve health outcomes.

It is imperative to address social protection and intersecting inequalities by implementing and strengthening gender responsive social protection systems for greater impact.

Close Data and Governance Gaps: Establish regional SDG data observatories to enhance monitoring, reporting, and accountability. Build institutional capacities and provide national statistical offices with technical assistance, south-south partnerships, and technology transfers. Above all, there is need to commit to rule of law and democracy in the Region and safeguard international law. Promote transparency and governance reforms to combat corruption and strengthen institutional capacities.

As the development clock ticks towards 2030, there is need for a heightened sense of urgency, ambition, and solidarity globally and in our region. Governments, civil society, and the private sector must work collaboratively to address systemic barriers, ensuring that no one is left behind, including ensuring marginalized voices are central to policymaking and programme implementation, monitoring, and evaluation. Let’s make it 2025 a year of hope and decisive action toward building a peaceful, equitable, and sustainable future for everyone. The Caribbean has an opportunity to lead by example, transforming challenges into opportunities and laying the foundation for a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future. Our collective action today will determine the legacy Caribbean leaders and policy makers leave for future generations. Let us seize this moment with urgency, ambition, and unwavering commitment to the SDGs.

