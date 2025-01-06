Latest update January 6th, 2025 4:00 AM

New Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge to be completed ahead of schedule—project manager

Jan 06, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali, on Sunday, commended the construction team working on the new Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge and the in-house engineer Patrick Thompson informed him that the project will be finished ahead of schedule.

President Irfaan Ali.

This was disclosed by the president during a site visit on Sunday.  He told those at the gathering that “the members of the construction team, the supervision team, our in-house engineer Patrick, and your team…. I want to commend Patrick for the work he has been doing…with some very key infrastructures linked to the bridge.”

He went on to say that there is also sporting infrastructure linked to the bridge and its completion will have a huge impact on sports as well as facilitating the free flow of traffic. Thompson later told the gathering that “we are on tracked to an early completion.”

Meanwhile, Joe Ki, Project Manager from China Railway, which is undertaking the works, said in his presentation, that the bridge will be a six-band bridge spanning 220 metres over the Demerara River. The contract for the bridge was assigned a duration of two years and the manager explained that it commenced in the 8th of April 2024 and it should be completed before April 7th, 2026, based on all the milestones accomplished so far.  One example is that the traffic diversion which was done in September last year, was to be done on October 14th.

In January 2024, the government and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited signed a US$35M contract for the construction of the new four-lane Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge. The four-lane bridge is expected to be completed in two years.  It will be pre-cast and will measure 220 metres.  It will carry all road safety signs, lighting and have a 32-metre horizontal clearage and 11.5 metres vertical clearage. It will be constructed in the vicinity of West Watooka, Wismar.

