(E/bo motorcyclist fractures hip, rib cage after crash with GPL pole)

Jan 06, 2025
Kaieteur News- An Essequibo man is hospitalised with a fractured hip and rib cage after his motorcycle slammed into a Guyana Power Light (GPL) pole during the wee hours of Sunday.
The accident took place around 01:15 hours at Land of Plenty, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Police said the motorcyclist, identified as Mark Kendall Simon of Lot 8 Public Road, Cottonfield, Essequibo Coast also sustained injuries to his head.
Investigators alleged that he was speeding when he lost control of his bike and slammed into a pole located on the western side of the road at Land of Plenty.
Anti-crime patrol ranks reportedly picked him up off the road in an unconscious state and transported him to the Suddie Public Hospital where he has been admitted.
The wrecked bike was lodged at the Anna Regina Police Station. Investigations are continuing.
