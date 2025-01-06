Cheddi had confidence in Jagdeo

Dear Editor,

Rupnauth Hardyal (Jan 5) requested that I provide source of information that Carter praised Bharrat Jagdeo on his management of the economy.

Firstly, I commend the newspaper for its free press policy. It has published articles critical as well as praiseworthy of the government and opposition. Ditto articles critical of Exxon and at times more balanced on the oil company. Views against and those supportive of Exxon should be published. KN, like SN, has largely allowed a free flow of ideas, the hallmark of a free press. All media houses should emulate KN’s press freedom.

I received several phone calls criticizing my ‘positive’ missive on “Mr. Jagdeo and Carter” with some individuals noting that the VP as well as the President were not pleased when I critiqued the government on unforced errors in governance and its handling of allegations of corruption. Jagdeo was known to publicly chastise objective critics. I have been trained to be fair and objective in my commentaries, qualities of good journalism. That fundamental principle of writing should not be compromised regardless of how others view or treat a writer. One must also respect confidentiality of sources.

With regards to the substance of the request from one Hardyal, I used to regularly meet President Cheddi in Guyana (when I visited) and or New York when he visited. I wrote countless articles on Cheddi. There was a feeling of mutual admiration and respect. The relationship was ‘somewhat close’ although I rejected his communism. We talked about several issues including my private visit to the Soviet Union and East Germany right after their collapse. Cheddi asked me to study East Germany’s housing policy and write a paper on its application to Guyana. I never did as the subject didn’t interest me. Communism was a failure. Cheddi urged me to take up an appointment at UG and help his government of which I politely declined. Not the latter but the former! I did offer some ideas for Guyana that were rejected. I stated the above to explain the nature of the relationship with Jagan post 1989 GOPIO convention. He appreciated the sincere efforts to assist him in meetings with the Chair of the Democratic Party Ron Brown, my professor of doctoral courses in History Arthur Schlesinger who played a role in Jagan’s removal from office, Yashpaul Soi who did fundraising, Jimmy Carter, and prominent others.

Cheddi appointed Jagdeo as Junior Minister after the 1992 victory and Senior Minister in May 1995. There were intrigues on how Jagdeo became Senior Minister. No need to get into it. Asgar Ally was an effective Minister of Finance who played a critical role in reviving the economy using his experience at the Central Bank of Jamaica. Junior Minister Jagdeo would have learned a lot as deputy during Ally’s two and a half years stint as Finance Minister.

Jagdeo was Junior Minster when Carter visited in 1994. My recollection is Jagdeo was in charge of a national development strategy. Carter met Jagdeo and was impressed with his economic abilities and conveyed same to Cheddi. It was Cheddi who relayed the remarks made by Carter to me. The NDS was recommended by Carter to poverty stricken heavily indebted countries of Africa. My recollection is there was a report in SN on it about 30 years ago. It is a fact that Ally negotiated debt relief and also held negotiations with IMF. Jagdeo also held meetings with Guyana’s creditors and the IMF. Cheddi had confidence in the Moscow trained Jagdeo. My recollection in conversation with Cheddi is it was Carter who recommended Jagdeo be put in charge of debt relief. Two Ministers with whom I had regular exchanges during visits to Freedom House going back to the 1980s revealed similar experiences narrated above on Jagdeo, Jagan, and Jimmy Carter. Both Ministers had fallen out with Jagdeo; one died some years ago and another was excommunicated.

As told to me, Ally reportedly made an error in judgment and was asked by Cheddi to resign. Jagdeo replaced him. He maintained close relationship with the Carter Center. Carter was very impressed with Jagdeo’s stewardship of the economy as Minister and as President. Around 2009, there was a conference at Columbia University jointly sponsored and organized by the Carter Center which presented a glowing introduction of Jagdeo as an economist and his management of Guyana’s economy. (PS: I do not recall seeing any of Jagdeo’s writings on Guyana’s economy, but even his critics praised his stewardship of the national economy, his errors in certain projects notwithstanding).

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram

