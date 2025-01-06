Ali’s presidency has been characterised by indecision, political immaturity, and a lack of meaningful progress

Dear Editor,

President Irfaan Ali’s time in office has been marked by a series of disappointing failures. Far from asserting himself as the leader, Ali has instead demonstrated an inability to rise to the challenges of his office. When Ali assumed office in August 2020, amidst the shadow of 19 fraud charges, many hoped that he would overcome this burden and focus on delivering the leadership Guyana needed.

He campaigned on promises of renegotiating the ExxonMobil contract, improving public sector pay, reopening sugar estates, cutting the president and ministers’ salaries, rooting out corruption, and restoring free university education, among others. He also promised to uphold the political system of inclusionary democracy as outlined in Article 13 of the Constitution. He has failed at all.

In any professional setting, a probationary period is expected, especially in leadership roles. Ali, having served as a senior minister in a previous PPP regime, should have been prepared to step into the role of president with confidence and clarity. After 100 days in office, there was still hope he would settle into his leadership role and begin delivering on his promises. Instead of rising to the occasion, Ali’s behaviour has reflected a lack of maturity, and a troubling disconnect from the gravity of the office he holds.

Rather than governing consistent with the Constitution and a focus on national priorities, Ali has resorted to political tantrums, often acting in a childish and unprofessional manner. His refusal to engage with the Leader of the Opposition on constitutional matters, simply because his feelings were hurt by a handshake snub, was a childish display unbecoming of the office. He ignored clear advice that a handshake is a not constitutional requirement for engagement and should not define state business.

At times, his public appearances have been nothing short of embarrassing. He is often seen engaging in antics that resemble comedic performances, lacking in dignity. His attempts to engage with the public, which some may view as “relatable,” do little to foster the seriousness expected from a head of state. For many, it is a cringeworthy spectacle, one that only serves to reinforce the perception that the presidency has been trivialised under his leadership.

On the other hand, former president Bharrat Jagdeo, widely considered the true power behind the throne, has publicly undermined Ali’s decisions on several key issues, including the controversial cash grant programme and oil refinery project with the Dominican Republic. Jagdeo’s visible dominance, often overriding Ali’s choices, paints a picture of a leader who is little more than a puppet with no real authority.

The office of the President and Commander-in-Chief is not one that should be diminished or trivialised. Yet, under Ali, these positions have been reduced to mere symbols, as the country watches a leader who cannot effectively navigate his responsibilities. With Guyana’s economy hailed as one of the world’s fastest growing, the gap between the rich and poor continues to widen, and the country faces a growing deprivation crisis. Ali has failed to address this inequity in any meaningful way through short- or long-term planning.

His administration has relied heavily on short-term electioneering gimmicks, like cash grants, which do little to address the root causes of inequality and inequity. The $100,000 cash grants, which have been distributed with promises of more, is nothing more than a ploy to win votes, rather than a serious effort to combat poverty.

Likewise, his restoration of free university education was a hollow promise, given that the PPP government was responsible for taking it away in the first place. With the country’s newfound oil wealth, there was ample opportunity to restore free education much sooner, but instead, it is only being done in the lead-up to the 2025 election.

He has not kept his promise on reducing his and the ministers’ salaries but rather has increased them significantly. Also not kept is his promise to pay public servants better than the APNU+AFC coalition government. The evidence shows the PPP has paid workers significantly less in increases than what was paid by the APNU+AFC government.

Guyana is also still waiting for the reopening of the sugar estates, as promised, and for the renegotiation of the oil contracts. Despite the opposition’s support and former minister Raphael Trotman’s public endorsement of renegotiating the oil deals, Ali has shown no willingness to engage in this vital process.

Despite the claims of a PhD in Urban Planning, there is little evidence that Ali has implemented any meaningful policies or strategies for long-term development. The development projects being executed under his government are largely based on plans from the Forbes Burnham era, and even these projects are being carried out in a shoddy manner, often requiring costly repairs shortly after completion.

Irfaan Ali’s four-year presidency has been characterised by indecision, political immaturity, and a lack of meaningful progress. While the country’s oil wealth offers opportunities for growth, it is being squandered under his leadership. With each passing day, it becomes clearer Ali has failed to rise to the occasion, and the country’s future looks increasingly uncertain under his leadership.

Sincerely,

Lincoln Lewis

