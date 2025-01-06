Agriculture: poultry sector- ineptitude and corruption

Dear Editor,

The President has been using his bullhorn to advance the cause of local and regional food security. He has even published a policy brief, “Achieving Global Food Security. The Caribbean Experience and Beyond” on the subject. One key component of his plan was increasing poultry production in Guyana to satisfy local and regional demand. To his credit, he mobilized local players in the sector to begin the cultivation of corn and soya with significant help from the government.

In business, plan development is an important first step. Many are capable of preparing excellent business plans but execution is a minefield. The poultry sector has struggled to satisfy growing local demand. Smuggling of imported chicken has been a persistent concern. Farmers have also been experiencing high rates of mortality as a result of inclusion body hepatitis (ICH).

The government has demonstrated ineptitude in its response to the disease. AI suggests that vaccines are available to address this disease and the President promised that vaccines would be imported. Industry sources suggest that vaccines were procured from Egypt but these vaccines didn’t work. The Opposition has been clamouring for a solution. A call that should have been echoed loudly by the local press.

The question that naturally arises, is why isn’t the government moving quickly to try other vaccines? The answer may lie in that other virus hatched and bred in Robb Street. The poultry sector is now the victim of two pandemics, ICH and corruption. One initial policy response was to import chicken and distribute through the farmers to mitigate their losses. However, greed stepped in and now many, without any historical connection to the sector, are recipients of these imports. Anecdotal evidence suggest that many containers are steered towards a politically favoured business octopus.

Easy money through corruption has put food security on the back burner and sources now suggest that around twenty per cent of farms have been closed. Those out of the business include one of the largest farmers in Berbice. It has been said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. This has certainly been the experience of many poultry farmers.

Yours sincerely,

Terrence Campbell

(Agriculture: poultry sector- ineptitude and corruption)