$880M contract signed for new Charity wharf

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Public Works, on Saturday, disclosed that Charity in Region Two will soon get a new, modern wharf which will cost $880 million.

This disclosure was made during the Ministry’s end-of-year press conference. Contractor S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc has won the bid to do the works.

Kaieteur News reported in August last year that S. Jagmohan Construction was among eight bidders who had applied for the contract and had submitted a bid of $880,234,803 for the works.

Speaking briefly of the project on Saturday, Head of the Ministry’s Work Services Group, Ron Rahaman, relayed in December that the contract was signed and that the project has a duration of 24 months. He noted that some of the features of the project include river reclamation, a loading ramp and waiting area.

The Charity Market Wharf has been in a deteriorated state for a number of years. Regional Chairperson of Region Two, Vilma De Silva, told this publication previously, “It would be a brand-new wharf, the old one will be demolished and then you would see the start of the new one.”

According to the Regional Chair, the move to have the new structure built is because the current wharf has outlived its lifespan posing a threat to persons who are operating at the facility. “Already persons who occupy there, we sent them notices to vacate because that structure outlived its lifespan so it’s only a threat for persons to be operating from there at the wharf,” she added.

Meanwhile, in December, while engaging residents at Charity, President Irfaan Ali had mentioned that this project forms part of a broader initiative to position the Region as an international hub for export processing, serving as a vital link between local and regional markets. Quoted in a Department of Public Information article at the time, the Head of State said, “It’s not only about this port and wharf facility, it’s about a facility of international standard, that would bring with it other aspects of development, including a world-class packaging and storage facility.”

Kaieteur News understands that the current Charity Market Wharf has been around for over 30 years and is frequently being used by persons heading into the hinterland of Region One, and farmers living in the Pomeroon area.

