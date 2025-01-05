Pet hospital slated for grand opening at Mon Repos

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News- In a groundbreaking move to enhance animal healthcare, Dr. Nardeo Bassoodeo is poised to soon launch the Animal Kingdom Pet Care, Veterinary Supplies and NB Veterinary Services, a state-of-the-art pet hospital that will revolutionize animal care in the region. The facility, which will be fully operational by March or April 2025, is set to provide comprehensive healthcare services not only to pets but also to all animals, including strays and livestock. Dr. Bassoodeo, one of Guyana’s veterinary practitioners, has long dreamed of creating a hospital that offers advanced medical care for animals, a dream that will now be materialized with the opening of this facility, which is estimated to cost over $1 million USD. The new hospital is located at lot 18 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

“ … After hours where do you take your pets when they are sick or when they have a very serious injury or illness what do you do, many times we have a situation where an animal has to be hospitalized but you have no facility to offer that service so this year we will fill that gap and I do think that it will fill it good enough for quite a number of months until we see that there is more need for such facilities,” Dr. Bassoodeo explained

Dr. Bassoodeo has dedicated much of his life to ensuring animals receive the care they deserve, especially as he believes that many animals suffer from neglect, resulting in shorter lifespans and poor health. With the opening of this pet hospital, he is not only fulfilling his lifelong dream but also ensuring that animals receive the specialized attention they need to thrive.

The hospital, which began construction in April 2023 and was completed in December 2024, will offer a wide range of services designed to cater to the varying needs of animals. These include pre- and post-surgery hospitalization, an infectious disease ward, advanced laboratory testing (including cancer diagnostics), routine checkups, vaccinations, deworming, and spay and neuter surgeries. Additionally, the facility will include a variety of features aimed at providing the highest level of care for animals and comfort for staff. These include an elevator, staff housing, a kitchen, separate wards for cats and dogs, a pharmacy, multiple operating rooms, a radiology room, a laboratory, a conference room, and a disinfection and sterilization room. Dr. Bassoodeo highlighted some of the hospital’s advanced offerings: “We will provide services such as x-rays, ultrasounds, and admissions through our high dependency unit. If a pet cannot breathe on its own, we have a ventilator—just like the ones used for humans.”

Dr. Bassoodeo emphasized that many animals have died in the past due to the lack of intensive care and emergency services. He hopes this facility will prevent such tragedies. “Based on my experience as a veterinarian, animals have died because there was no place to provide intensive care. Pet owners have long called for services that extend beyond regular working hours to cater to emergencies,” he said.

Moreover, the facility will be equipped with five pet ambulances to ensure emergency medical transportation is readily available. The hospital has partnered with leading brands from countries such as the Netherlands, England, the US, and Australia to ensure that it can offer top-tier products and services not commonly found in the Caribbean or the US.

Transitioning to 24-Hour Care

Currently operating under regular clinic hours (8:30 hrs to 16:30 hrs), the hospital will begin its phased 24-hour service in February 2025, starting with double shifts. By April 2025, the facility will operate round the clock, catering to both emergency and routine care. This phased approach allows the hospital to assess operational needs and customer satisfaction while ensuring a smooth transition to full-time services.

Affordable and Accessible Care

One of the main goals of Dr. Bassoodeo’s hospital is to provide affordable care. He revealed that the cost for services would be significantly lower than those found in developed countries. For example, a Complete Blood Count (CBC) with 14 parameters that would cost around $100 USD in other countries will be offered for just $5,000 GYD. “Some of the services that you will find in developed countries and in our Caribbean countries that may cost you a 100 USD, we charge $5,000 GYD, for example CBC with 14 parameters. What we try do here is not to have a situation where we scare people off, we want to ensure that the facility we have offering here is affordable and at the same time, persons can say don’t mind if it’s cheap it is dependable and of good quality,” he said.

He noted that the hospital has faced challenges along the way, including issues with sourcing quality products and securing skilled labour. “We had to make the difficult decision to import most of our products,” Dr. Bassoodeo explained. “Additionally, security has been an issue- “we had two times where persons came and there was larceny here in the building,” he said.

Expanding the Workforce

Dr. Bassoodeo plans to hire local veterinarians and staff from countries such as India, Cuba, and Trinidad and Tobago to meet the hospital’s needs. Training will also be conducted locally by specialists from the US. Currently, the hospital employs eight veterinarians and 12 support staff, including radiologists and pharmacists.

A “Smart” Hospital

Emphasizing the hospital’s commitment to modern technology, Dr. Bassoodeo stated that the facility operates with digitized clinic management software integrated into the lab systems. Additionally, AI-generated programmes have been installed to streamline operations and make tasks easier for staff. “It’s a Smart hospital,” he said proudly.

With its advanced technology, affordable pricing, and commitment to animal welfare, the Animal Kingdom Pet Care and Veterinary Services is set to become a cornerstone of animal healthcare in the region.

