New Demerara River Bridge to be completed by August month-end – Public Works Ministry

Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Public Works on Saturday announced that the deadline for the completion of the new Demerara River Bridge has been shifted from March 2025 to August 31, 2025.

This was revealed by Head of the ministry’s Works Services Group (WSG), Ron Rahaman who was at the time addressing members of the media at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference held at the Pegasus Suites.

Providing a status update on the new river crossing that will link Regions Three and Four, Rahaman said “the completion date is set for August 31st, 2025” disclosing that the construction progress is currently at 61.72%.

In his update also, he shared that the temporary trestle bridge and working platform relating to the project is 100% completed, drilled shaft (east) is 78% completed while drill shaft (west) is fully completed.

Further the eastern approach piers are 50% completed and the west approach piers are 87%, the main tower leg is 78% completed, while the main tower cross beam is 50% completed. It was mentioned too that the fabrication of precast girders (east) is 24% completed, the precast girders (west) is 22% completed, and the installation of precast girders (east) is 6% completed while the precast girders (west) is 13% completed.

Additionally, he said that the eastern approach road for the bridge is 60% completed and the western side road is 46% completed.

It was reported that in 2022, a US$260 million contract was awarded to the joint venture of China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited, China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co., Ltd and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd for the project.

Part of its features, the new river bridge will be a fixed high-level bridge with four vehicular lanes, and will include an uninterrupted passage of Handymax vessels through cable-stay navigational span.

Kaieteur News reported that the new crossing will replace the current Demerara Harbour Bridge, which has already outlived its lifespan by some 40 plus years.

During the press engagement, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill was asked what will become of the Demerara Harbour Bridge when the new bridge is completed.

“As it relates to the old Demerara Harbour Bridge no final decision has been made as yet, but there are a number of things that can happen there. It will not be needed where it is but there are other places that need it,” he responded.

Minister Edghill suggested that the Harbour Bridge can be utilized as a crossing at Kwakwani, joining Leguan and Wakenaam, or even used as a crossing at the Canje Creek.

With no final decision made, Edghill noted however that the old structure “will not be scrap iron; it will be part of enhancing Guyana’s development.”

