GHPC continues to record low cardiac mortality rate – Dr. Carpen

Kaieteur News- The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) continues to report a cardiac mortality rate of under 5 percent for 2024, Head of Internal Medicine Department Dr. Mahendra Carpen revealed.

Dr. Carpen said that the statistics align with international standards. The doctor told reporters at the hospital’s annual year-end press conference that the significant progress made by the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is also attributed to the growth in the number of cardiac specialists.

He explained that there was a time when he was the only doctor specialized in certain cardiac surgeries and procedures. However, in recent years, the department has increased its staff which now comprises three interventional cardiologists, one cardiac electrophysiologist, and a specialist trained in both fields, in addition to three clinical cardiologists.

The department’s expansion also includes the acquisition of two new echocardiogram machines and the establishment of fellowship-level training programs for cardiologists.

“We’ve started training programs in fellowship level for cardiologists. So, these are cardiologists who are specialized in doing and interpreting this particular modality of cardiac care,” Dr. Carpen added.

Dr. Carpen also provided an update on the number of patients treated in 2024. The cardiac ICU has cared for over 1,000 patients, while the outpatient unit saw more than 60,000 patient encounters.

“I’m pleased to tell you that the mortality rate in the cardiac ICU has been below 5%, which is in keeping with international standards, no matter where you go,” Dr. Carpen stated.

In addition, Dr. Carpen noted the growing concern of heart failure, with over 5,500 patients enrolled at the heart failure clinic.

“This is beginning to be a big epidemic in this country, joining the list of developing nations. This is something we definitely have to address, not just at a Georgetown Hospital level, but at a national level as well,” he said.

In terms of diagnostic and interventional procedures, Dr. Carpen reported a significant increase in the volume of services offered.

“We did 635 coronary angiograms. There was a time when I was the only one that was doing 200 a year, and now I have two additional colleagues that we do almost 200 each, so that’s 600,” he shared.

He also highlighted the importance of training technicians in both the public and private sectors, stating, “We’ve also started training technicians not just in the public, but in the private sector as well, because we recognise that Guyanese health is the same thing, whether you in public or private; we need to take care of patients,”

The department has also made significant strides in surgical interventions, performing nearly 80 open heart surgeries, including bypass surgeries and valve replacements. Furthermore, the unit conducted 16,500 ECGs and 56 pacemaker insertions and ablations for heart rhythm disorders.

Dr. Carpen concluded by stressing the need for continued growth in cardiac care, explaining, “Let me put that in perspective for you. In a population like ours, where we anticipate about 2% of the population has coronary artery disease, we actually should be doing 16,000 angiograms per year. We’re only doing 600, so there’s so much more room for recognition, growth, and an increase in the numbers of studies that we provide.”

