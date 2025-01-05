GCAA awaiting stakeholder feedback on deadly GDF crash report – Edghill

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is awaiting feedback from stakeholders on the deadly Guyana Defence Force (GDF) crash report, minister of public works, Juan Edghill revealed on Saturday.

Edghill told reporters at his ministry’s end-of-year press conference on Saturday that the feedback on the draft report on the December 8, 2023 helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of five persons, should be submitted by January 10, 2025.

He disclosed that the stakeholders include the GDF, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Transport Canada, Bell Helicopters, and the GCAA.

“They (stakeholders) have until January 10, 2025 to make their comments, when those comments come, if there are any serious concerns to be adjusted that will be and then the report will be published,” Edghill said noting that the publication of the report is in accordance with regulations.

Minister Edghill told reporters gathered at the Pegasus Suites, Kingston, Georgetown that the draft report on the helicopter crash was completed in record time. He commended the NTSB of America for its cooperation throughout the investigation, emphasizing that the Board gave priority to Guyana’s case.

He spoke of the strong collaboration between the NTSB and the investigative team, acknowledging the critical importance of the matter, especially given the tragic loss of several of Guyana’s finest soldiers in the crash.

On December 8, 2023 five of seven occupants of the GDF Bell412 helicopter died when the aircraft crashed in the jungle between Arau and Ekereku in Region Seven.

Those who died are: the pilot-in-command, veteran aviator Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, Staff Sergeant Jason Khan and Brigadier (ret’d) Gary Beaton.

Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford, a pilot on board the aircraft, and Corporal Dwayne Johnson survived the crash.

Shortly after the crash, Edghill had appointed a special investigator to probe the incident and at a news conference late December 2023, he disclosed that the Blackbox of the chopper had been sent to the United States (U.S.).

The Minister said then, “I, as Minister of Public Works under the Civil Aviation Act of 2018, (I) have fulfilled my obligations in appointing an accident/incident investigator.”

At that time Edghill also said that he had approved the travel of the investigator to the US to transport and deliver the Black box to the NTSB.

“The Black box was sent so that the readings would be able to inform the investigation [team] as it relates to what happened,” he said.

Moreover, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on December 5, 2024 during his weekly press conference informed the public that the report on the GDF crash will be released by Edghill, once discussions on the matter by the Defence Board have concluded.

On November 12, 2024 Edghill disclosed that a draft report has already been completed. “The Draft Final Report will be sent to the various stakeholders associated for their comments before the report can be finalized,” he said.

