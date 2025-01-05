Famer drowns in the Pomeroon River

Kaieteur News- Police believe that a 56-year-old famer whose body was fished out from the Pomeroon river, Region Two, on Friday might have drowned.

The dead man was identified as Arnold Abrams, a farmer from Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River.

Investigators learnt that Abrams had left his home on December 31, 2024 for Tennessee Farm, Lower Pomeroon River. He had gone there to attend an “anniversary celebration”.

His daughter recalled that he was last seen alive around 02:00 hrs. on New Year’s Day lying on the landing at Tennessee Farm after drinking with friends at the celebration. He had since disappeared.

A missing person report was filed and relatives began searching for him.

“On Friday, January 3, 2025, at approximately 06:00 hours, Arnold Abrams’ body was discovered by his son, Olric Edwards, floating in the vicinity of Malborough, Lower Pomeroon River, which is about one mile from where he was last seen alive,” police said.

Abrams’ body is at the Charity Cottage Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine his cause of death.

