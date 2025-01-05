Latest update January 5th, 2025 4:10 AM
Jan 05, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Police believe that a 56-year-old famer whose body was fished out from the Pomeroon river, Region Two, on Friday might have drowned.
The dead man was identified as Arnold Abrams, a farmer from Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River.
Investigators learnt that Abrams had left his home on December 31, 2024 for Tennessee Farm, Lower Pomeroon River. He had gone there to attend an “anniversary celebration”.
His daughter recalled that he was last seen alive around 02:00 hrs. on New Year’s Day lying on the landing at Tennessee Farm after drinking with friends at the celebration. He had since disappeared.
A missing person report was filed and relatives began searching for him.
“On Friday, January 3, 2025, at approximately 06:00 hours, Arnold Abrams’ body was discovered by his son, Olric Edwards, floating in the vicinity of Malborough, Lower Pomeroon River, which is about one mile from where he was last seen alive,” police said.
Abrams’ body is at the Charity Cottage Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine his cause of death.
(Famer drowns in the Pomeroon River)
Jan 05, 2025…GT Kanaimas stun Lady Royals 2-1 to lift inaugural K&S Futsal title kaieteur Sports- Exactly one month after the kickoff of the Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Knockout Futsal...
Jan 05, 2025
Jan 04, 2025
Jan 04, 2025
Jan 04, 2025
Jan 03, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News –The PPPC is not some scrappy garage band trying to book a gig at the Seawall Bandstand.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]