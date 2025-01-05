(Correction/Apology)

Latest update January 5th, 2025 4:10 AM

Kaieteur News- The family of Claire A Goring wishes to clarify statements that were made regarding the first Guyanese to participate with original costume designs in the Labor Day parade. Unfortunately, Kaieteur news cited in an article dated June/July 2024 that Marlon Jacobs was “the first Guyanese band” to participate in the Labor Day parade in New York City which is absolutely false and incorrect.

In 1994 Claire Goring filed the necessary documentation with West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIDCA) and paid the required fees to participate as the FIRST GUYANESE COSTUME DESIGNER.  Her section was named “Hello Guyana” and she also participated the following year as well. As such, Kaieteur News apologizes for the misinformation and any inconvenience caused.

