Latest update January 5th, 2025 4:10 AM
Jan 05, 2025 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine
Kaieteur News- The family of Claire A Goring wishes to clarify statements that were made regarding the first Guyanese to participate with original costume designs in the Labor Day parade. Unfortunately, Kaieteur news cited in an article dated June/July 2024 that Marlon Jacobs was “the first Guyanese band” to participate in the Labor Day parade in New York City which is absolutely false and incorrect.
In 1994 Claire Goring filed the necessary documentation with West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIDCA) and paid the required fees to participate as the FIRST GUYANESE COSTUME DESIGNER. Her section was named “Hello Guyana” and she also participated the following year as well. As such, Kaieteur News apologizes for the misinformation and any inconvenience caused.
(Correction/Apology)
Jan 05, 2025…GT Kanaimas stun Lady Royals 2-1 to lift inaugural K&S Futsal title kaieteur Sports- Exactly one month after the kickoff of the Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Knockout Futsal...
Jan 05, 2025
Jan 04, 2025
Jan 04, 2025
Jan 04, 2025
Jan 03, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News –The PPPC is not some scrappy garage band trying to book a gig at the Seawall Bandstand.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]