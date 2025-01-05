A good year, interesting one

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News- By any standard, 2024 qualifies as a good year, what the wise Chinese are sure to term an interesting time lived by Guyanese. Sifting through the sparkles of Guyana, I stumbled on these gems now unselfishly shared.

President Ali has perfected the art of delivering hermetically bottled explosions that blowup in the face of troublesome Guyanese. And his own also. It is nuance with a twist of lemon, and some acids thrown in to hold the chemicals under control, and to keep quarrelsome citizens in check. I commend Excellency Ali for his teaching style, his wild-cane style, and his rapper style. Gangsta rap, anyone? The police don’t feel offended, nor under any threat; he just waved a wand, extended the life of Clifton Hicken, and gave the local cops a new commissioner. Newly reincarnated, but new and improved, well, that’s a work-in-progress. Commissioner Hicken has his utility. Elections are on the calendar; the restless natives must be kept calm. It is Mr. Clifton to keep things quiet, to make police corruption find a home in some filing cabinet. Cabinet is a synonym for carpet. Because President Ali is such a tireless worker, his day starts as early as around 05:30hrs, and also the witching hours of social media. Somebody should give the president a broom. He certainly sweeps near and far: from contractors falling down on the job, to citizens saying the president and the PPP Government fall on their faces. Me, I didn’t say anything, am just the messenger, interpreter of the life and times in Guyana.

Vice President Jagdeo has spent all of 2024 refining his election campaign strategy, smoothing out his delivery for the political trail. Guyanese got a preview every Thursday afternoon of what he has in mind. Whereas President Ali fancies himself to be a verbal gunslinger, Dr. Jagdeo sees himself as a rattlesnake wrangler. These two local political cowboys have been too long around the real ones from Texas and other American slave states. Like Alistair Routledge. Exxon even has its own Calamity Jane; she is in charge of the money. Sheriff Bharrat “Bart” Jagdeo is always talking about Guyanese renegades who are wanted (Alive or Otherwise). He is against the PNC, AFC and, believe it or not, that sea of oil out there. Believe it, folks. Renegotiation is a rogue word, the verbiage of rogue patriots. Ringfencing is what he has used to imprison himself. Her Majesty Sarah Ann Lynch laid her cards on the table: America is ready to give to the PPP (Jagdeo), what will the PPP (Jagdeo) give to America? For those whose elevators slowdown on reaching the upper floors, Jagdeo is now giving back, proving a worthy partner. No renegotiation. No ringfencing. No new PSA in the Stabroek. Alistair Routledge has the easiest job in the world. All he has to do should Ali or Jagdeo pretend forgetfulness is whisper his version of abracadabra. Subtitles: Sarah Ann Lynch, while Mike Pompeo adds some steroids. I have a word for the skeptics and cynics: Let’s go to the videotape. Every Thursday in 2024. The celestial Chinese had it right: Guyana are living in interesting times.

Attorney General Nandlall is having the time of his life. His eyes have landed on land. Other people’s land. A certain kind of people. He gets to decide how much money the people get, and how lang the payment process tek. To save face, he shuv a minister into the legalized madness. Insanity or asininity? Nandlall’s good times will continue to roll; he has oil spill legislation on the move. Dah waan is fuh protect de white peeeple in Texas. I need some help. Who are dese guys-Ali, Jagdeo, Nandlall-wukking for, fighting against?

Opposition Leaders Norton and Hughes -that same question applies to both of them. As an FYI, note that I am treating them as one, since a coalition is a foregone conclusion. If Guyanese can live with co-presidents, they can manage with co-opposition leaders. The logic is irrefutable. Where are these two distinguished Guyanese gentlemen on oil? I catch myself early: where are they, actually? What are they about, if not for God, country, and apple pie? If that reeks of America, it is. For those who want to argue, then why have these two joined with the other two (Ali, Jagdeo) to make Guyanese into turkeys? The only deficiency is that Guyanese are not enjoying anything that resembles Thanksgiving. The Cash Grant Initiative, all $100,000 of it, doesn’t come close. Of course, Guyanese are overjoyed to have Alistair “The best deal in the world” Routledge as their consolation prize. With Alistair Routledge as a caring partner, who with righted mind could be a naysayer?

Aw shucks, I almost forgot former prime minister, former president, and former ambassador Sam Hinds. Former ambassador is not a mistake. Sam Hinds AA, CCH, is now Exxon’s chief lobbyist at Freedom House and the House of the Guyana Presidency. He pleads his case before Jagdeo at the former address, and knocks back a glass of fine sherry (a good year) at State House. As I keep saying, it has been that kind of grand, illuminating year. What should have been the best of times was nothing of the sort. Leading men quarreling, cursing, making a mockery of their duty to the people. I remember Marlon Brando: I shudda been a contendah. Am gearing up to be. Please don’t ask for what. Or where. Or when. To all Guyanese: enjoy the rest of 2025.

