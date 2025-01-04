Unemployed man jailed for armed robbery

Kaieteur News- Ezekiel Kevin Grant, also known as Kevin Charles, 20, was on Friday sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to robbery under arms.

Grant made his initial court appearance on December 6, 2024, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

On November 30, 2024, on Water Street, Georgetown, Grant stole a Samsung phone valued at $45,000, a black wallet worth $2,000, and $10,000 in cash, totalling $57,000 from Davindra Singh.

He, accompanied by others, and armed with a knife relieved Singh of his valuables.

During the court proceedings, Grant admitted to committing the crime while under the influence of alcohol.

At the time of his court appearance, Grant, who had no fixed place of residence, was remanded to prison after Magistrate McGusty ordered a probation officer’s report. The report, which was made available during the subsequent court hearing, revealed significant hardships in Grant’s early life, contributing to his criminal behaviour.

The probation report detailed that Grant grew up in an abusive home with a mother who struggled with alcoholism. Due to financial difficulties and family issues, Grant dropped out of secondary school in second form and began using substances such as alcohol, cigarettes, and marijuana. The report further revealed that Grant had a history of stealing and engaging in petty crimes from an early age.

After leaving his father’s home, Grant occupied an abandoned house in C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown and worked as a semi-skilled construction worker. However, he continued to abuse substances and eventually became unemployed.

“When he was unemployed, he used to be engaged in petty crimes to make ends meet,” the probation report noted.

Investigations also revealed that Grant had a reputation in his community as being “hostile” and frequently using profane language. Further investigations revealed that Grant was not welcome at his mother’s home due to his habitual stealing.

During the court session, Grant pleaded for a second chance. However, Magistrate McGusty responded firmly, saying, “I see that you grew up under difficult circumstances, but that does not mean you should decide to take other people’s things without their permission. I understand that while this may have been your first time being formally charged, your family members do not want you there because of your habit of stealing. It’s not a one-time thing for you.”

Magistrate McGusty also acknowledged Grant’s potential for change at the prison, stating, “I understand that you are begging for a chance but I believe that the time you spent where you are will be more productive for you,” McGusty said.

Taking into account Grant’s age, the value of the items stolen, and his cooperation in the court process, Magistrate McGusty sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

